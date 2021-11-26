'Empty the Shelters' holiday event to be held by BISSELL Pet Foundation

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event December 6 through 20. Participating shelters across the country will reduce adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families.

WHAT: BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event December 6 through 20, an effort that has helped more than 67,758 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. The “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event will be hosted in more than 230 shelters in 41 states and Canada.