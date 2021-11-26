 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Empty the Shelters' holiday event to be held by BISSELL Pet Foundation

  • 0
bissel.jpg

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event December 6 through 20. Participating shelters across the country will reduce adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families.

WHAT: BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event December 6 through 20, an effort that has helped more than 67,758 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. The “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event will be hosted in more than 230 shelters in 41 states and Canada.

WHERE: 230+ shelters across 41 states and Canada

Click here for an interactive map: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Proposal to create first of its kind heat wave ranking system in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News