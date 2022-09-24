EMS providers in 32nd Senate District receive grants totaling $2.1 million

EMS providers throughout Wisconsin will receive nearly $32 million in EMS Flex Grants, including over $2 million in the 32nd Senate District.

This funding will support EMS providers as they meet the needs of their communities and continue their critical, life-saving work.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) said, “EMS providers throughout western Wisconsin help keep our communities safe and provide life-saving care to citizens in need. This funding will be an important resource as first responders throughout our area continue their life-saving work."

The grants are as follows, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:

La Crosse County

Campbell First Responders: $136,710

Farmington Emergency Medical Team: $35,450

Gundersen Air: $21,680

Holmen Area Fire Department First Responders: $90,000

La Crosse Fire Department: $55,800

Onalaska Fire Department: $44,370

Shelby Fire Department First Responders: $37,200

Tri State Ambulance Inc., La Crosse: $71,970

Tri State Regional Ambulance Inc.: $120,660

West Salem First Responders: $60,070

La Crosse County total: $673,910

Vernon County

Genoa Harmony First Responders: $181,550

Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service: $135,320

La Farge Area Emergency Medical Service: $19,210

Readstown Emergency Medical Service: $12,840

Stoddard Bergen Fire Department First Responders: $15,750

Viroqua Fire Department: $151,450

Westby First Responders: $79,520

Wheatland First Responders: $157,050

Vernon County total: $752,690

Monroe County

Cashton Fire & Rescue First Responders: $53,000

Sparta Area Ambulance Service: $62,970

Tomah Area Ambulance Service: $124,080

Tomah Area Medical Responders: $116,650

Monroe County total: $356,700

Crawford County

Eastman First Responders: $130,000

Ferryville First Responders: $59,000

Ocooch Mountain Rescue (Gays Mills): $108,730

Seneca First Responders: $82,960

Crawford County total: $380,690

$380,690 32nd Senate District total: $2,163,990