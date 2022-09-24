 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EMS providers in 32nd Senate District receive grants totaling $2.1 million

EMS providers throughout Wisconsin will receive nearly $32 million in EMS Flex Grants, including over $2 million in the 32nd Senate District.

This funding will support EMS providers as they meet the needs of their communities and continue their critical, life-saving work.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) said, “EMS providers throughout western Wisconsin help keep our communities safe and provide life-saving care to citizens in need. This funding will be an important resource as first responders throughout our area continue their life-saving work."

The grants are as follows, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:

La Crosse County

  • Campbell First Responders: $136,710
  • Farmington Emergency Medical Team: $35,450
  • Gundersen Air: $21,680
  • Holmen Area Fire Department First Responders: $90,000
  • La Crosse Fire Department: $55,800
  • Onalaska Fire Department: $44,370
  • Shelby Fire Department First Responders: $37,200
  • Tri State Ambulance Inc., La Crosse: $71,970
  • Tri State Regional Ambulance Inc.: $120,660
  • West Salem First Responders: $60,070
  • La Crosse County total: $673,910

Vernon County

  • Genoa Harmony First Responders: $181,550
  • Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service: $135,320
  • La Farge Area Emergency Medical Service: $19,210
  • Readstown Emergency Medical Service: $12,840
  • Stoddard Bergen Fire Department First Responders: $15,750
  • Viroqua Fire Department: $151,450
  • Westby First Responders: $79,520
  • Wheatland First Responders: $157,050
  • Vernon County total: $752,690

Monroe County

  • Cashton Fire & Rescue First Responders: $53,000
  • Sparta Area Ambulance Service: $62,970
  • Tomah Area Ambulance Service: $124,080
  • Tomah Area Medical Responders: $116,650
  • Monroe County total: $356,700

Crawford County

  • Eastman First Responders: $130,000
  • Ferryville First Responders: $59,000
  • Ocooch Mountain Rescue (Gays Mills): $108,730
  • Seneca First Responders: $82,960
  • Crawford County total: $380,690
  • 32nd Senate District total: $2,163,990
