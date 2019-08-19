{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts will present an encore performance of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" to run at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 in the Toland Theatre, Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St.

Tickets will go on sale online beginning Aug. 26 at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts and in person at 1 p.m. Sept. 3. Box office hours are 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show times. Tickets are $15 for UW-L students, $25 for adults and non-students and $22 for seniors.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Proceeds from the encore performance will go toward scholarships for UW-L theater students.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.