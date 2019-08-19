The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts will present an encore performance of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" to run at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 in the Toland Theatre, Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St.
Tickets will go on sale online beginning Aug. 26 at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts and in person at 1 p.m. Sept. 3. Box office hours are 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show times. Tickets are $15 for UW-L students, $25 for adults and non-students and $22 for seniors.
Proceeds from the encore performance will go toward scholarships for UW-L theater students.
