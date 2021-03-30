Endangered building: Fire Station No. 4 has uncertain future

Station No. 4 still retains many distinctive features such as its original lounge fireplace, double-hung windows, arched-porch and brass fire poles (which run from the upper-level dormitory down to the lower-level apparatus room).

As the first modern firehouse in La Crosse, built long after the city retired horse-drawn equipment in 1926, Station No. 4 embodies an important cultural milestone. Unlike earlier structures built in the 19th century for largely volunteer forces, this station was made with the future in mind. Its layout included an automatic overhead door, training area and drill structures, surrounding green space and even an unfinished section on the second-floor designated for later development.

In addition to being nominated as a La Crosse Local Historic Landmark, a recently requested Wisconsin Historical Society evaluation deemed that Fire Station No. 4 extensively meets the eligibility requirements for both the State and National Register of Historic Places and thus also the tax credits for restoration that go along with them.

Unlike other buildings on the endangered list, La Crosse’s residents and taxpayers own this piece of firefighting history. As such, members of the community have the ability to save it from destruction by reaching out to elected city representatives.