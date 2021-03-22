Endangered building: Rublee-Washburn house has rich history

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) recently released a list of buildings identified as La Crosse’s Most Endangered Historic Places in 2021.

This new, annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of structures potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster, or redevelopment.

The first building on this year’s list of 10 is the Rublee-Washburn house at 612 Ferry St.

As one of the earliest structures in La Crosse, this Tuscan-villa-inspired home is bound to have an interesting history. Francis M. Rublee, one of the city’s earliest settlers, commissioned its construction between 1856 and 1858. He arrived in La Crosse not long after Wisconsin received statehood, when only an estimated five families lived here.

Rublee worked as a land developer, the county treasurer, and was also the co-founder of the first sawmill in town. His professional successes allowed him to build what is likely the first structure designed by an architect in the city. Rublee ended up losing much of his wealth in the Panic of 1857, causing him to move west to seek new financial opportunities further out on the frontier.