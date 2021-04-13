Endangered Buildings: Altered landscape challenges MacMillan Apartments’ survival

The buildings exhibit Neoclassical influence, and some of their noteworthy attributes include tasteful cornices, stately double-door entries with transoms above and rusticated stone-masonry foundations, window sills and trimmings. Perhaps their most striking features, though, are the two-story front porticos, which likely served as a popular gathering place for neighbors in warmer months, considering that these apartments were built long before air-conditioning became a common amenity.

The earliest tenants of these upscale rentals held respected and reputable positions such as manager of the La Crosse Hat Works, Kroner Hardware treasurer, U.S. Engineering Office clerk and president of La Crosse Garment Co. During their initial years, these buildings were also home to a lawyer, railroad physician, detective and chief engineer, as well as Philo Gelatt, who worked with MacMillan at La Crosse Gas and Electric.

Gelatt is considered one of Wisconsin’s most important industrialists. Around 1914, he and MacMillan took over the National Gauge and Register Co. Together, they reorganized it, purchased other similar firms to move their operations to La Crosse and set it on track to become a leading employer in the region. For several years, this factory was the largest automotive gauge manufacturer in the entire country.