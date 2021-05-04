Endangered buildings: An iconic row of American Foursquares

Fortunately, the Weimar and Maltman houses retain several of their essential architectural elements, such as original wooden siding, siding shingles, front doors, soffits and leaded-glass windows. The Maltman house especially stands out because it features a distinctive bracketed gable over its front entrance, and the Weimar house has a noteworthy two-story stairwell bay that gracefully terminates just before its roofline.

Hallmarks of the Putman house include a less common layout and bracketed entrance hood. Regrettably, it has experienced more unfortunate renovation compared to the other two, and many of its architectural features have been lost, altered or covered up, such as its wood siding, front ribbon windows and side porch. It would greatly benefit from more historically appropriate siding that restores the horizontal color and texture variant on the top third of the home.

Wisconsin Historical Society photos from the 1980s show the three houses in good condition. Sometime around the early 2000s is when they were all converted to college rentals, and they have deteriorated significantly since then. Over time, the other historic homes surrounding them have been torn down to build thriftily-constructed, large-scale student housing, putting them at even greater risk of being demolished for the same purpose.