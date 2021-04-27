Endangered buildings: (Another) Overlooked on Caledonia Street

Charles Looney, assistant postmaster, became the home’s second owner along with his wife, Mary. In their first year, they lived with their child, Hellen, and two borders, the Rev. Louis Valentine, Tabernacle Baptist Church pastor, and Miss E.J. Kline, City Deaf School teacher.

The household’s next border was a new-to-La-Crosse professor named Harry Hayden, who was the principal of Franklin Elementary. Both he and Looney moved to other residences around 1908, but they remained in the city. Hayden ended up serving the school district for over 40 years, heading several grade schools as well as Logan High School, before retiring in 1943. Looney went on to become La Crosse’s postmaster from 1925 to 1934 (a position requiring an official presidential confirmation).

The property then changed hands a few more times before becoming a funeral parlor for 60 some years. At this time, funeral directors typically worked out of their personal homes. The Dickinson Family would start their business here and use the building in that role until constructing a facility in the 1970s designed solely for memorial services at 809 Gillette St.

Currently, the house is rented as an upper-and lower-level duplex. However, the remnants from the funeral parlor’s last sign can still be found in the front yard.