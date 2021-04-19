Endangered buildings: Little-known Caledonia St. architectural gem

German immigrant and CB&N (Chicago, Burlington and Northern) railway car inspector William C. Will and his wife Ernstine commissioned this house from Roth. At the time, Will had a growing family as well as a mother-in-law residing with him and likely needed the space. Additionally, the dwelling was close to his work. It was less than a 30-minute walk to the Grand Crossing railroad yard and depot and only about a 10-minute trek to the CB&N freight house located at Copeland and Wall Streets.

Will must have not cared for his railroad position because around 1905, he rented out his home in order to give farming a try in Onalaska. As a result, the house became quite the railroad-worker crash-pad for a short time. The 1907 city directory lists 10 different CM&StP (Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul) employees simultaneously residing at the address during that year!

However, that living situation might have been tenable since six of the tenants were conductors and two were brakemen, so they were likely gone for significant stretches of time. The property probably attracted such a group because it was only a few blocks away from the CM&StP depot (located near Copeland and Gould Streets) at that time. That depot was later replaced in 1927 by what is now the present-day La Crosse Amtrak Station found on the same block as the Will house.