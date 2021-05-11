Endangered buildings: One forever lost

Upon Stanek’s departure, Albert C. Haller relocated his Packing House Market (also known as Haller’s Meat Market) to the building from its previous location at Third and King streets. He ran this shop with the help of his children up to his death in 1912 at only age 50. After which, his children and employees kept the business going until around 1923.

Both the Stanek and Haller families lived in the premises’ upper-story residential unit while conducting commerce below. Haller even left a conspicuous, long-term mark on the structure when he replaced the large Stanek nameplate, installed near the top of the building’s Third-Street external wall, with one that said Haller. This Haller nameplate remained in place until the property’s recent demolition. Following Stanek and Haller, the structure was home to bakeries, Niebuhr Plumbing and Heating (late-1930s to 2001) and, more recently, Moonlight Dance Studio.

Redevelopment increasingly threatened the building over the years as the historic structures surrounding it came down one by one until it became alone and isolated in a large vacant area. Furthermore, the addition of the Cameron Street bridge in 2004 changed traffic flows and made it more susceptible to damage from vehicular accidents. Unfortunately, no preventive measures, such as protective curbing or posts, were installed to shield it, so it continued to suffer over time.