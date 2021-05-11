Endangered buildings: One forever lost

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) recently released a list of buildings identified as La Crosse’s Most Endangered Historic Places in 2021.
This new annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of structures potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment.
The final property on the list of 10 is the City Granite and Marble Works that up until recently stood at 601 Third St. S.
This building was torn down on the same day that HPC released its endangered list to the public. So, unfortunately, at the time of this article’s publication, it no longer exists. For many years, though, it distinguished itself as one of the first structures to greet people entering downtown La Crosse from over the Mississippi River.
The City Granite and Marble Works was a Queen-Anne-inspired commercial structure. It featured a less common corner entrance with a three-story turret above. An impressive, onion-shaped dome roof topped the turret for many years prior to being removed sometime before 1980. Both the turret and rare oriel window on its north side were wrapped in tin embossed with ornate designs. It was clear that corners were not cut on this prominent corner entrance!
The handsome granite column that held up the turret was a remnant from the building’s original use as the City Granite and Marble Works. This striking architectural feature probably served as a bit of free advertising, as well as a functional and attention-grabbing testament to what this stone business could do.
The company was known for producing handmade, sculpted designs for headstones, monuments and other types of memorials. It also manufactured settees, trellises, mantels and parlor ornamentation like vases, statuary and shelves.
The business was owned by Austrian-immigrant John J. Stanek, who came to the U.S. at age 6 with his parents. In 1872, after brief stays in both Winona and Chicago, the family settled in La Crosse. Upon arriving here, around 13 years of age, Stanek started training under a skilled craftsman to learn about stone carving before establishing his own company some 14 years later.
Stanek commissioned this larger structure just one lot over from his existing store in 1897. Around this time, his business was doing well and employed both on-site workers, as well as traveling salesmen who covered the Midwest and beyond. Most of the firm’s dealings were in Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas, but they did have clients as far as New Jersey and California.
The 1888 city directory boasted that “La Crosse is blessed with the leading marble and granite works in the Northwest” and Stanek’s “designs are all of the latest patterns and will equal and compare with any in the United States.”
In his mid-40s, Stanek closed his La Crosse operation, moved to Minneapolis with his family, and continued in the granite trade there.
Upon Stanek’s departure, Albert C. Haller relocated his Packing House Market (also known as Haller’s Meat Market) to the building from its previous location at Third and King streets. He ran this shop with the help of his children up to his death in 1912 at only age 50. After which, his children and employees kept the business going until around 1923.
Both the Stanek and Haller families lived in the premises’ upper-story residential unit while conducting commerce below. Haller even left a conspicuous, long-term mark on the structure when he replaced the large Stanek nameplate, installed near the top of the building’s Third-Street external wall, with one that said Haller. This Haller nameplate remained in place until the property’s recent demolition. Following Stanek and Haller, the structure was home to bakeries, Niebuhr Plumbing and Heating (late-1930s to 2001) and, more recently, Moonlight Dance Studio.
Redevelopment increasingly threatened the building over the years as the historic structures surrounding it came down one by one until it became alone and isolated in a large vacant area. Furthermore, the addition of the Cameron Street bridge in 2004 changed traffic flows and made it more susceptible to damage from vehicular accidents. Unfortunately, no preventive measures, such as protective curbing or posts, were installed to shield it, so it continued to suffer over time.
This property serves as a prime example of how quickly the status of historic structures can change and why awareness is essential. HPC never imagined that the City Granite and Marble Works would be lost in the short time it took to compile and publicize this list. The community should be saddened that by the time they read this article, this once magnificent structure is now nothing more than a pile of rubble in a landfill.
This property concludes the article series covering the buildings on HPC’s list of La Crosse’s Most Endangered Historic Places of 2021 published in the Tribune over the past several Tuesdays. Basic information about each property can also be found on the city’s heritage preservation website. Anyone seeking more information regarding this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic properties for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department.
Laura Godden is a La Crosse heritage preservation commissioner and UW-La Crosse Murphy Library archivist/assistant professor, and Evelyn Gaunt is an archaeology major and Murphy Library student archivist