Endangered buildings: Raze order issued for Jehlen building

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) recently released a list of buildings identified as La Crosse’s Most Endangered Historic Places in 2021.
This new annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of structures potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment. The third property on this year’s list of 10 is the Jehlen building at 119-121 Third St. S.
This structure is a prime example of the 19th-century commercial buildings that once dominated and still remain a core feature in La Crosse’s downtown landscape. Since its construction in 1886, this property has been home to several different businesses, most notably the Jehlen Grocery and Meat Market. However, it currently sits vacant and is in imminent danger of demolition.
The building’s original owner, Dominick Jehlen, was born in 1825 in what was then Alsace, France. In 1849, he immigrated to the United States at the age of 24 and settled in Onalaska in 1852, where he ran a boarding house for 12 years.
After that, he moved to La Crosse, opening a grocery and meat market on Third Street in 1864. Tax record information indicates that Jehlen, who had learned the butcher trade in his native country, likely opened this business in an existing wood-frame structure.
In the 1880s, it was common for property owners in downtown La Crosse to upgrade wooden buildings to more substantial, fire-resistant brick structures. It appears this is what Jehlen did, as in 1886, the La Crosse Morning Chronicle reported that he had built a new store out of brick, costing $3,000, in the same spot.
The building was designed to contain a shop below and owner residence above, which was another widespread practice at the time. In 1888, the city directory reports that Jehlen lived at this location along with three of his employees.
Jehlen, who was also active on the La Crosse Board of Trade, continued to run his business here until his retirement in 1892, after which, his son, Dominick Jehlen Jr., took over.
The name of the business varied slightly throughout the years, being known as the City Meat Market, Jehlen and Sons, Jehlen and Jehlen, Third Street Shoppers Market and La Crosse Sausage Factory at various points in time.
A 1925 newspaper article boasted, “there is probably no other community this size in the country that is better equipped in this respect [...]. Jehlen sausage is so popular because it is made under personal direction of the proprietor who is a man of wide experience and is able to produce a brand of sausage that has that delicious and appetizing flavor so different from the rest.”
In 1932, eminent La Crosse architect Otto Merman drafted remodeling plans for the property. The entirety of these drawings are publicly accessible in the archival holdings of UW-La Crosse’s Murphy Library Special Collections/Area Research Center.
The meat market’s last year at this location was in 1963 when its then owners, Arthur and Walter Jehlen, retired. Since then, only a few other businesses have occupied the dwelling, including Pizza Villa, Club Millennium, Cognac Club and most recently, Club Tucan. Regrettably, at some point during these changeovers, the bottom storefront was substantially altered from its more historic appearance.
Being unoccupied and unmaintained for the past five or so years has caused some unfortunate deterioration. Despite this, the structure still maintains many original features worth preserving, such as decorative brickwork, upper-story windows and ornamental heads, basketweave entrance tiling and a cast-iron lintel above the storefront. This existing integrity makes it very much restorable, especially with readily accessible 1932 blueprints.
Additionally, as a contributing component in the Downtown La Crosse Commercial Historic District, historically appropriate renovations and repairs are eligible for state and federal tax credits. Conversely, destroying a highly visible, contributing piece of this official state and national historic district could potentially endanger the district’s entire status. If delisted, everyone in the district would lose the opportunity for historic restoration tax credits.
A common misconception is that national register listing protects buildings from demolition, neglect, or historically inappropriate alterations. In actuality, no specific restrictions or requirements are imposed, and property owners may do whatever they wish as long as it doesn’t violate local ordinances. However, the federal register honor can be revoked if changes substantially alter a building’s or district’s historic status.
Saving this prime and noticeable piece of real estate is undeniably important to La Crosse’s cultural heritage. The addition of another significant hole in the heart of downtown, in full sight of two other existing vacant spaces that also preventably lost their historic buildings, would be devastating and harmful to the whole community.
With a raze order and demolition permit issuance, this property will unquestionably come down sometime in the next six months if no action is taken. Considering that the building had passed all prior recent inspections, it seems like a complete waste to obliterate a likely fixable structure.
Moreover, in the less likely scenario that the premises truly is unsalvageable, another option would be to construct a new building shell behind the old facade, which would help to preserve the continuity and character of the area. This exact course of action was taken in the year 2000 just three doors down at 107-109 Third St. S. due to a catastrophic 1984 fire there at what was then the Blue Tiger Lounge.
Currently, that property houses Christos Taverna and That Foreign Place. Thanks to this clever solution and commitment to preserving and restoring the 1892 storefront, a considerable amount of the area’s historic integrity was saved. Most visitors to these businesses today likely don’t even realize that a fire destroyed much of that original building. The entire street benefited from this action that strongly contrasted the alternative, a gaping hole in the fabric of the downtown neighborhood.
The Tribune will continue publishing articles on Tuesdays about the buildings on HPC’s list of La Crosse’s 10 Most Endangered Historic Places of 2021. Basic information about each property can also be found on the city’s heritage preservation website. Anyone seeking more information about this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic properties for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department.
Laura Godden is a La Crosse heritage preservation commissioner and UW-La Crosse Murphy Library archivist/assistant professor, and Evelyn Gaunt is an archaeology major and Murphy Library student archivist.