Endangered buildings: Raze order issued for Jehlen building

In the 1880s, it was common for property owners in downtown La Crosse to upgrade wooden buildings to more substantial, fire-resistant brick structures. It appears this is what Jehlen did, as in 1886, the La Crosse Morning Chronicle reported that he had built a new store out of brick, costing $3,000, in the same spot.

The building was designed to contain a shop below and owner residence above, which was another widespread practice at the time. In 1888, the city directory reports that Jehlen lived at this location along with three of his employees.

Jehlen, who was also active on the La Crosse Board of Trade, continued to run his business here until his retirement in 1892, after which, his son, Dominick Jehlen Jr., took over.

The name of the business varied slightly throughout the years, being known as the City Meat Market, Jehlen and Sons, Jehlen and Jehlen, Third Street Shoppers Market and La Crosse Sausage Factory at various points in time.