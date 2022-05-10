Endangered Properties: An iconic tavern in the heart of La Crosse

For 2022, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) released an updated list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Properties in La Crosse.

This annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of historic properties potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment.

The John Walter Building at 304 Pearl St., built circa 1878, is the latest addition and also happens to be the second oldest building on the endangered list. Best known for being home to The Casino Tavern since 1933, the building caught fire February 1, 2021, suffering serious fire, smoke and water damage.

Three residents were displaced by the fire, but fortunately nobody was injured or killed. The recent fire and destruction of the Mueller Building on Fourth Street made clear the tragedy that was averted last February. Fortunately, there’s still a chance the John Walter Building can be saved.

The John Walter building has sat vacant for more than a year. Not only is it at risk of collapse if left unrepaired, it could also jeopardize neighboring buildings it shares walls with. The loss of this building would negatively impact the lives of those whom, for several generations, have enjoyed The Casino’s “Lousy Service,” been employed there or lived in the apartments above. The negative impact of its loss on the local economy, tourism and the visual appearance of Pearl Street would also be profound.

The John Walter Building is arguably one of the most significant properties in the downtown La Crosse Commercial Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. It’s a unique example of a Victorian Commercial Building with a Moderne styled storefront. Remodeled by restaurant decorator Tony Lee in 1939, it’s widely considered to be the best remaining example of a 1930s Moderne storefront in downtown La Crosse. However, the building’s story is almost as old as La Crosse itself.

According to the 1881 book “History of La Crosse County,” John Walter was born in Prussia on September 9, 1841, and is considered a pioneer, arriving in La Crosse as a youth. He went to St. Louis in the spring of 1857, and worked in the commission business there for four years.

In 1861, he served three months of military service in Company G, 4th Missouri Volunteer Infantry. He also kept a provision store there until he came to La Crosse in 1866, deciding to get into the saloon business. He married Anna Wendler in La Crosse in 1866; they had four children: Henry, Oscar, Della and Mary.

The La Crosse City directories list John Walter operating several early saloons. From 1866 until about 1868 (along with Mathias Kohn), he operated Kohn & Walter, a saloon and restaurant on the north side of Pearl Street between Second and Third. By 1873, he formed a new partnership with John Bauer, instead operating Bauer & Walter on the west side of Third Street between Main and Pearl. Finally, in 1878, John Walter was listed operating his own saloon on the south side of Pearl, east of Third Street.

A well-preserved example of a Victorian Commercial Building, the title “John Walter 1878” still appears in relief on the parapet wall at the top of the building. This practice of adorning the owners name and date of construction at the top of their building speaks to the pride and accomplishment these pioneers must’ve felt creating our downtown.

The 144-year-old John Walter Building still displays its corbeled brick cornice and is in great condition. The upper-level prominently features four arched windows, with decorative hoods that project off the building surface. A string course of corbelled brick beneath the windows separate the Victorian elements above from the Moderne storefront below.

John Walter would continue running his saloon until his death in 1905. The building was then purchased by the John Gund Brewery and Fred Hefti operated the Buffet Bar there until Prohibition began in 1920. During Prohibition, multiple business owners used the storefront for a variety of ventures, including a barbershop, a millinery and a soda fountain.

On March 22, 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act into law, which allowed the manufacture and sale of beer with 3.2% alcohol by weight and comparable light wines. By May 19, 1933, Fritz and Nina Kircheis had opened The Casino Tavern.

The Casino Tavern ran an advertisement in the June 10, 1933 La Crosse Tribune for “BEER” in quotations, possibly as a way of mocking the new 3.2% alcohol limit.

June 10, 1933.

Following the passage of the 21st Amendment and full repeal of Prohibition on December 5, 1933, The Casino Tavern went on to sell the type of alcohol we now associate with taverns, applying for a Class “B” Liquor License by March 15, 1934. The Casino Tavern is one of the longest serving businesses in La Crosse history, and was in continuous operation from 1933 until the fire of 2021.

Sometimes you’ll hear people say “you can’t save them all”. This is true, which is why the Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) made the difficult decision to focus on only 10 of the most significant endangered properties. The goal of this list is to bring awareness and educate the public on their importance. However, these 10 are not the only endangered historic properties in La Crosse.

This effort is about much more than historic buildings per se, it’s about our city, the place we call home. What do we want our city to look like? Compare the 200 block of Pearl Street now, to the way it looked in the 1970s. The preservation and restoration of historic buildings downtown and throughout the city did not happen by accident. We know that city planning and good public policy can make our city safer, more attractive, prosperous and improve our quality of life.

The John Walter Building and other historic properties are significant and worth saving for reasons far beyond their decorative architecture. Preservation programs and financial incentives like the Historic Preservation Tax Credit have encouraged restoration of historic properties, thus creating jobs in construction and related sectors, increasing tourism and tax revenue, while also making La Crosse a more beautiful place to live.

Avoiding demolition where possible also has the added benefit of reducing negative environmental impacts on wildlife, groundwater contamination and global climate change. According to the Wisconsin DNR, "Studies of Wisconsin landfills have found that materials such as wood, shingles and brick or concrete make up more than one-quarter of the waste landfilled in Wisconsin each year." So while we can't save them all, properties as significant as the John Walters Building and The Casino Tavern should definitely be one of them.

