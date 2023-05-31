Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For 2023, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission released an updated list of the 10 most endangered historic properties in La Crosse.

This annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of historic properties potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment.

Unchanged from last year’s list is the C.H. Hegge house at 1339 Caledonia St.

The home first belonged to Norwegian-immigrant Christian H. Hegge, who came to the U.S. at age 18 with his parents and nine siblings. Together, they established a family farm in the southern part of La Crosse County, not far from Coon Valley. Once married, Hegge left farming and found work as a butcher in the city.

Less than two years later, he started his own meat market and grocery on Rose Street. Hegge ran this store with his brother Halsten for several decades. After their deaths, Halsten’s son Herman managed the market and eventually sold it to Dave Marcou after over 60 years in the family.

When Hegge commissioned the house in 1893, he was 44, had been self-employed for around 13 years and had four children ranging in age from 1 to 16. He and his wife, Bertha, lived there until 1901, when all but one of their children were fully grown. At that time, after more than 20 years in the trade, Hegge relinquished his share of the market to his brother, moved to 1509 Charles St. and started work as an insurance agent.

Charles Looney, assistant postmaster, became the home’s second owner along with his wife, Mary. In their first year, they lived with their child, Hellen, and two borders, the Rev. Louis Valentine, Tabernacle Baptist Church pastor, and Miss E.J. Kline, City Deaf School teacher.

The household’s next border was a new-to-La-Crosse professor named Harry Hayden, who was the principal of Franklin Elementary. Both he and Looney moved to other residences around 1908, but they remained in the city. Hayden ended up serving the school district for over 40 years, heading several grade schools as well as Logan High School, before retiring in 1943. Looney went on to become La Crosse’s postmaster from 1925 to 1934 (a position requiring an official presidential confirmation).

The property then changed hands a few more times before becoming a funeral parlor for 60 some years. At this time, funeral directors typically worked out of their personal homes. The Dickinson family would start their business here and use the building in that role until constructing a facility in the 1970s designed solely for memorial services at 809 Gillette St.

Currently, the house is rented as an upper-and lower-level duplex. However, the remnants from the funeral parlor’s last sign can still be found in the front yard.

The home was designed by La Crosse-born architect Andrew Roth — like the W.C. Will house and MacMillan Apartments featured in the last two weeks’ endangered buildings articles. Similar to the Will residence, situated only eight blocks away, Roth contrived this Queen Anne during his first year in business as an independent architect.

Popular from the 1880s to the 1910s, Queen Anne architecture is known for its ornate and varied features. Roth creatively employed some of the style’s best offerings on the house, and several essential elements remain intact.

These include its stained-glass, decorative-pane windows, two-story over-entry porch, carved support posts with stick-style brackets and commanding gables featuring adorning ornaments, detailing and fishscale-patterned shingle siding.

Unfortunately though, this Queen Anne and many like it are at an increased risk of being lost due to their maintenance requirements and susceptibility to disrepair. In particular, this home is in need of porch upkeep, exterior painting and siding restoration.

The metal siding and flashing added sometime in the mid-1980s has rust spots and missing corner pieces, and is historically inappropriate, especially in regards to width. This unoriginal exterior covers decorative elements that visually bind the row of upper story windows together. It also mars the overall scale of the entire property, making it appear off to even the untrained eye.

Roth’s work is a significant part of the city’s cultural heritage, so preserving as much of it as possible is beneficial to the community. Many of his creations are on or eligible for local, state and national historic registers, and this home is no exception.

In addition to this Caledonia Street residence, Roth also designed some of the most esteemed buildings in the region. He completed many of them with his later partner, Hugo Schick.

In 1907, the La Crosse Argus reported that the duo’s firm was “ranked among the leading architectural concerns in the northwest,” and that thanks to them, “hundreds of ... handsome structures ... now stand as a monument to their designers and a pride to La Crosse.”

A few notable structures connected to Roth in the city include St. Clara’s Convent (1893), St. James (1900), Pettibone Park Pavillion (1901), Losey Memorial Arch (1902), Doerflinger’s (1903), First Evangelical Lutheran (1904), La Crosse County Courthouse (1905-1965), Evangelical Immanuel Lutheran (1906), Grandview Hospital (1914) and German/Salzer Methodist (1917). Roth’s 1920 death, at age 63, ran as front-page news in the Tribune.

The article described Roth as a prominent and “well-known architect who planned many large buildings” as “one of the leading men of his profession.” Two days later, his obituary added that Roth’s “record as a citizen and architect will long remain a pleasant memory.”

The entire 2023 Most Endangered Historic Properties list, as well as former years’ lists, can be found on the city’s heritage preservation website at www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/planning-economic-development/heritage-preservation.

Anyone seeking more information regarding this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic places for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department at acklint@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-7391.