Endangered Properties: Cass Street apartments an architectural gem

For 2022, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) released an updated list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Properties in La Crosse.

This annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of historic properties potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment.

Unchanged from last year’s list, is the MacMillan Apartments on the 700 block of Cass Street.

La Crosse-born architect Andrew Roth designed these residences in the 1910s for owner Daniel G. MacMillan. This means that they have now stood in the community as an impressive representation of period apartment construction for well over 100 years.

The MacMillan family has played a significant and influential role in La Crosse’s history. Daniel MacMillan was the great-grandson of Ducan MacMillan, a Scottish immigrant who moved to the area in the 1850s. Daniel was born in 1874 to George and Antoinette MacMillan and grew to become a prominent business and civic leader.

MacMillan was in his late 30s, president of La Crosse Gas and Electric and living at 235 Seventh St. S. when he commissioned apartments to be built on the lots directly to the south of his home on the corner of Seventh and Cass Streets. The new domiciles were intended for middle- and upper-class residents and aspired to deliver a touch of modern, big-city living to the area. The Wisconsin Historical Society’s architectural survey describes them as “one of the best examples of historical flats in the city.”

The buildings exhibit Neoclassical influence, and some of their noteworthy attributes include tasteful cornices, stately double-door entries with transoms above and rusticated stone-masonry foundations, window sills and trimmings. Perhaps their most striking features, though, are the two-story front porticos, which likely served as a popular gathering place for neighbors in warmer months, considering that these apartments were built long before air-conditioning became a common amenity.

The earliest tenants of these upscale rentals held respected and reputable positions such as manager of the La Crosse Hat Works, Kroner Hardware treasurer, U.S. Engineering Office clerk and president of La Crosse Garment Co. During their initial years, these buildings were also home to a lawyer, railroad physician, detective and chief engineer, as well as Philo Gelatt, who worked with MacMillan at La Crosse Gas and Electric.

Gelatt is considered one of Wisconsin’s most important industrialists. Around 1914, he and MacMillan took over the National Gauge and Register Co. Together, they reorganized it, purchased other similar firms to move their operations to La Crosse and set it on track to become a leading employer in the region. For several years, this factory was the largest automotive gauge manufacturer in the entire country.

MacMillan served as president until Gelatt bought him out around 1923. Gelatt later sold his shares to the New York-based Moto-Meter company, which Electric Auto-Lite, out of Ohio, then purchased during the Great Depression. Gelatt is also known for being president of Northern Engraving from 1920 to 1941 and holding distinguished roles in the community, such as La Crosse Country Club president, National Bank board member and public library trustee.

Rapidly changing surroundings have put these once prestigious dwellings at continually greater risk for deterioration and destruction. Increased traffic flows, road expansions, delayed maintenance, and unsympathetic alterations have especially encroached upon their survival.

However, some positive rehabilitation has occurred on the 711-713 building, namely reinstating its historic upper-story portico and restoring previously boarded-up side windows. The 709 structure would similarly benefit from historically appropriate porch repair, and both units could use more window improvements. Such refurbishments would enhance not only the buildings themselves but also the busy intersection on which they reside.

The MacMillan Apartments are situated between two National Register historic districts, the Downtown Commercial and the 10th and Cass Street Residential Neighborhood. However, even though they fall outside of currently established district borders, they are still potentially eligible for National Register of Historic Places designation, as well as for addition to state and local lists. This is consequential because historically appropriate renovations and repairs on state and federal register properties typically qualify for tax credits.

On Wednesdays and Sundays in May, The Tribune will continue to publish articles on HPC’s list of La Crosse’s 10 Most Endangered Historic Properties. Basic information about each property can also be found on the city’s heritage preservation website. Anyone seeking more information about this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic properties for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department.

Laura Godden is a La Crosse heritage preservation commissioner and UW-La Crosse Murphy Library archivist/assistant professor, and Evelyn Gaunt is an archaeology major and Murphy Library student archivist.

