Endangered Properties: Fire Station No. 4 has uncertain future

For 2022, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) released an updated list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Properties in La Crosse.

This annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of historic properties potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment.

Unchanged from last year’s list is Fire Station No. 4 at 906 Gillette St. It is unique as the only publicly-owned asset on the endangered list.

Built in 1940 by the well-known La Crosse construction firm Peter Nelson and Son, the station’s solid, load-bearing brick walls speak to the investment in craftsmanship, as well as its potential longevity. The city purchased the land in 1927, but the structure wasn’t erected until 13 years later because some council members objected to spending so much money.

Station No. 4 is La Crosse’s oldest, continuously operating firehouse, and it is significant because it looks inherently different from any other firehouses that came before or after it in the area.

From its inception, Norwegian-immigrant and renowned Racine-based architect J. Mandor Matson planned the station to blend in with the surrounding residential neighborhood. This is similar to what was done with the nearby North Side public library, which was designed in 1934 and built in 1942.

Station No. 4 still retains many distinctive features such as its original lounge fireplace, double-hung windows, arched-porch and brass fire poles (which run from the upper-level dormitory down to the lower-level apparatus room).

As the first modern firehouse in La Crosse, built long after the city retired horse-drawn equipment in 1926, Station No. 4 embodies an important cultural milestone. Unlike earlier structures built in the 19th century for largely volunteer forces, this station was made with the future in mind. Its layout included an automatic overhead door, training area and drill structures, surrounding green space and even an unfinished section on the second-floor designated for later development.

In addition to being designated a La Crosse Local Historic Landmark, a recently requested Wisconsin Historical Society evaluation deemed that Fire Station No. 4 extensively meets the eligibility requirements for both the State and National Register of Historic Places and thus also the tax credits for restoration that go along with them.

Unlike other buildings on the endangered list, La Crosse’s residents and taxpayers own this piece of firefighting history. As such, members of the community have the ability to save it from destruction by reaching out to elected city representatives.

Much like what has been done with many other historic structures throughout the area, this asset could be repurposed for a multitude of other possible uses, such as a community or senior center, restaurant, daycare, museum, event venue or housing units. Doing so would save taxpayers thousands of dollars in demolition costs, benefit the environment by reducing waste and potentially generate annual property tax revenue.

This doesn’t have to be a choice between having a new fire station or saving cultural heritage. It is reasonably feasible to do both. This building could reside harmoniously next to a new one instead of being torn down.

With a consequential structure so integral to the neighborhood’s character and history, community opinions should be actively sought out and evaluated before doing anything irreversible. Perhaps, we as a city should set the expectation first to prioritize reusing historic buildings before electing to destroy significant pieces of La Crosse’s historic integrity.

On Wednesdays and Sundays in May, The Tribune will continue to publish articles on HPC’s list of La Crosse’s 10 Most Endangered Historic Properties. Basic information about each property can also be found on the city’s heritage preservation website.

Anyone seeking more information about this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic properties for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department.

Laura Godden is a La Crosse heritage preservation commissioner and UW-La Crosse Murphy Library archivist/assistant professor, and Evelyn Gaunt is an archaeology major and Murphy Library student archivist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0