Each May, during National Historic Preservation Month, the City of La Crosse’s Heritage Preservation Commission releases its updated list of La Crosse’s 10 most endangered historic properties. This annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of structures potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment.

Glory Days Sports Pub is the newest and most imminently threatened place on the 2023 list. Located at 324 Fourth St. S., the business encompasses two historic buildings, both built circa 1934. This pub opened in the property to the north in 1996. Then, around 1999, it expanded into the premises just to its south, combining the two once separate structures and thus consolidating them under one address number.

The part of the building to the north that overlooks Fourth Street was originally a “beverages” business (i.e., tavern) operated by William Zurn. Newspaper records show that he successfully applied for a liquor license for the property in 1934-35.

Unfortunately, not much is known about Zurn, other than that he was a young and somewhat recent widower when he opened this business (his wife died in 1930 at age 35). After remarrying in 1939, he got out of beverages and returned to his former profession as a brakeman for the railroad.

Other businesses, later housed here throughout the years, include Higgins and Wannebo Beverages, Log Cabin Tavern, Cleary’s Pub and Molly O’Malley’s Tavern.

Before being painted Green Bay Packer yellow and green sometime after Glory Days opened, the building’s art deco styling could more prominently be seen through the decorative patterns created by contrasting brickwork and accenting blue and green tiles. One of the property's most distinctive features is the small wooden gable over the door, held up by patterned brackets.

The second building that makes up today’s Glory Days (the part to the south that faces King Street) was originally the Stokke Oil Service/Fill Station. It was constructed at about the same time as the neighboring property to the north, but it was always an independent structure with its own street address (326 Fourth St. S.) until the expansion of Glory Days circa 1999.

The original owner, Joel E. Stokke, was a World War I veteran born in 1893 and a prominent, lifelong La Crosse citizen. He actively participated in many organizations, like the Kiwanis Club, United Commercial Travelers, Salvation Army, Wisconsin Blue Cross Board, Lakeview Health Center Board, La Crosse Lutheran Hospital Foundation and American Legion.

He also served as an alderman and a La Crosse Housing Authority Commission member. Impressively, the 10-story Stokke Towers senior-citizen housing complex at Sixth and Division Streets is named in his honor. Former La Crosse Mayor Patrick Zielke even proclaimed a Joel Stokke Day at one point. Upon his death in 1985, the La Crosse Tribune printed the headline, “Kindness was his hallmark,” about Stokke.

An 88-year-old Stokke reminisced about his service station in 1981 with then UW-La Crosse Oral History Program Director Howard Fredricks. In his interview, Stokke recounts that after the Great Depression led to the closure of the bank where he worked for more than 20 years, the refining company that owned the service station behind the bank at 320 State Street solicited him to purchase that business.

Not long after he did, Stokke commissioned renowned local architect Otto Merman to design a second, super service station a few blocks away on the corner of 4th and King Streets. This is the building that currently makes up the southern half of Glory Days.

Over the years, Merman designed a myriad of acclaimed residential, school, and commercial buildings throughout the region. Some of the best-known structures include Roosevelt Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, English Lutheran Church, Pettibone Bathhouse and the Avalon Ballroom.

Merman also designed residences, many in the Prairie style, such as the Dan McMillan House at 1222 Cass St. Other illustrious citizens who commissioned Merman to design homes include P.M. Gelatt, Ed and Frank Schwalbe, and Gunnar Gundersen, to name a few.

Stokke got by financially amid the Great Depression thanks to his ownership of the service station. After that, during World War II, Stokke was recruited to become part of the Office of Price Administration, the agency in charge of rationing, so he sold his service station around 1943.

Between then and the expansion of Glory Days in 1999, this building housed several other businesses, including Schaefer Motors, Checker Cab, Johnny-on-the-Spot Cleaners, Midwest Liquor, Honda Motorwerks, and Bauer Speed Printing.

Many Packers fans consider Glory Days to be the best football bar of all time. In fact, former Packers president Bob Harlan declared that Glory Days was “the greatest Packers sports bar he has ever been in."

Its walls showcase lots of unique memorabilia, such as tickets, programs, pennants, championship rings, photos, autographs, trophies, uniforms, shoes, and footballs, dating from 1874 to the present. This includes jerseys from various decades, starting in 1919, as well as pants that Packer Reggie White wore in the Super Bowl.

Glory Days even contains a wall of fame whose bricks have been signed by about 100 former Packer players and coaches, including nearly all the Ice Bowl and Super Bowl I and II teams. Some of the most impressive signatures include Bart Starr, Paul Hornung, Willie Davis, Herb Adderley, Mike Ditka, and Archie Manning.

New owners took over the pub in September 2021. Unfortunately, only a few months later, in April 2022, a catastrophic fire destroyed the restaurant next door. This incident damaged Glory Days, and it has remained closed and condemned ever since.

The city recently issued the building a Rehabilitate or Raze and Remove Order, so its future seems rather bleak. This property serves as a reminder of just how fast the status of a historic structure can change. If someone does want to save this building, the good news is that although its facade has been altered over the years, much original detail either still remains or could be restored, and it is eligible for La Crosse Local Historic Landmark designation.

The entire 2023 Most Endangered Historic Properties list, as well as former years’ lists, can be found on the city’s heritage preservation website at www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/planning-economic-development/heritage-preservation.

Anyone seeking more information regarding this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic places for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department at acklint@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-7391.