For 2023, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission released an updated list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Properties in La Crosse.

This annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of historic properties potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment.

Unchanged from last year’s list is the Rublee-Washburn house at 612 Ferry St.

As one of the earliest structures in La Crosse, this Tuscan-villa-inspired home is bound to have an interesting history. Francis M. Rublee, one of the city’s earliest settlers, commissioned its construction between 1856 and 1858. He arrived in La Crosse not long after Wisconsin received statehood, when only an estimated five families lived here.

Rublee worked as a land developer, the county treasurer, and was also the co-founder of the first sawmill in town. His professional successes allowed him to build what is likely the first structure designed by an architect in the city. Rublee ended up losing much of his wealth in the Panic of 1857, causing him to move west to seek new financial opportunities further out on the frontier.

As a result, only a few short years after its construction, Cadwallader C. Washburn became the home’s second owner, purchasing it when he moved to La Crosse around 1861. Many consider Washburn the city’s most important 19th-century citizen. He is particularly renowned for serving as a Union major-general during the Civil War, retiring from the army in 1865 as Wisconsin’s highest-ranked officer. Ulysses S. Grant once boasted that Washburn is “one of the best administrative officers we have,” and Nathan Bedford Forrest even tried to kidnap him during an 1864 raid on Memphis.

Washburn’s other accomplishments include being elected to the U.S. Congress for five terms and holding one-term as Wisconsin’s governor. He is also famous for founding the company that is today known as General Mills. Upon his death, Washburn bequeathed the city today’s equivalent of $1.3 million, which was subsequently used to build the La Crosse Public Library. This Italianate-style home on Ferry Street remained Washburn’s official residence until his passing and burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in 1882.

Originally, this house sat alone, looking down, from atop its knoll, over an entire city block that served as its estate grounds. Other homes were then built around it over time until it became almost hidden from view. Unfortunately, this residence has experienced several unkind alterations over the years and, at one point, was even divided into apartments. Due to these adjustments and its overall deterioration, this historic dwelling is currently in great danger.

Unlike some other properties on the endangered list, this house has been known to be historically significant and in peril for some time now. With each passing year, the likelihood of saving this residence looks increasingly bleak as it continues to atrophy further.

However, several other La Crosse properties in similar or worse condition have been successfully brought back from the brink, such as the Esperson-Pettibone house at 143 Eighth St. S. and the former bank, Masonic temple, and Buzz’s Bikes at Rose and St. Cloud streets on the north side.

Restoring the Rublee-Washburn house and its distinctive style would reinstate a valuable piece of La Crosse’s architectural and social history. There are not many homes of this age and importance still standing in the city, which in itself makes it worth saving. It is currently on La Crosse’s Local Register of Historic Places, and it could potentially be eligible for the La Crosse Promise program, Mayo employee housing grant, and state and federal historic register tax credits.

The entire 2023 Most Endangered Historic Properties list, as well as former years’ lists, can be found on the city’s heritage preservation website at www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/planning-economic-development/heritage-preservation.

Anyone seeking more information regarding this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic places for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department at acklint@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-7391.