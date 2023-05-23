From community members voicing their concern over threatened buildings, to the uncovering of historic signs during building rehabilitation, the National Preservation Month theme of People Saving Places is showing up throughout La Crosse.

The City of La Crosse’s Heritage Preservation Commission is celebrating Preservation Month by releasing its 2023 list of the 10 most endangered historic properties in La Crosse.

The list is designed to bring attention to some of the most historically significant properties in the community that are at a turning point. Perhaps they’ve suffered years of neglect, endured a natural disaster, or have long been abandoned. By collecting and publishing a 10 most endangered properties list, we have an opportunity to boost awareness of these places. Together, we can find solutions to make sure they stay part of our community.

Our built environment is full of quality building materials, rich histories, and opportunities for connection and innovation. The Heritage Preservation Commission aims to showcase not only the histories of these buildings, but also the potential they hold. We invite readers to imagine the possibilities for these buildings and consider taking steps to support their reuse.

Between 2021 and 2022, we removed two buildings from the list after they were demolished. This year, we’re happy to announce we’ve removed two properties from the list because significant efforts were made to save them, so they’re no longer considered endangered. This year, the Heritage Preservation Commission voted to remove the John Walter Building at 304 Pearl St. and La Crosse Fire Station No. 4 at 906 Gillette St.

After suffering a fire in 2021, the John Walter Building — otherwise known as The Casino Tavern — was added to the list in 2022. Over the past year, the owner of the building has begun extensive rehabilitation, so the John Walter Building is no longer considered endangered, thus prompting its removal from the list this year. Major kudos and appreciation to the building owner for taking steps to rehabilitate and preserve this building after an unfortunate event. We recognize the incredible amount of work and resources it takes to do this work and this is a great example of People Saving Places.

La Crosse Fire Station No. 4 at 906 Gillette St. was added to the list after it was scheduled for demolition upon completion of a new fire station on the adjacent site. Thanks to the efforts of PAL and the response of the community, Fire Station No. 4 was designated as a Local Historic Landmark and will be sold for reuse to the community once the new fire station is constructed. We also extend our appreciation and gratitude to Mayor Mitch Reynolds and the La Crosse Fire Department for working with the community and making efforts to save Fire Station No. 4 for future generations. This was a great collaborative effort and another great example of people saving places.

“We are all pleased to have been able to preserve this vital link to La Crosse's historical past,” said Mayor Reynolds. “I am also excited to hear proposals for utilization of this valuable city asset.”

Taking their place, the Commission voted to add Lincoln and Hogan schools, as well as the William Zurn Beverage/Stokke Station building — today known as the Glory Days Sports Pub. Notably, all were designed by the prominent local architect Otto Merman. All three buildings have been a popular topic of discussion after the La Crosse School District announced it would close Lincoln Middle School earlier this year and throughout the recent referendum.

In each of the following articles, the Heritage Preservation Commission will detail the history of each building and explain why it has been included on the list. Places are worth saving for a variety of reasons. This series will cover each property’s history and significance, as well as revealing information about why it’s threatened and what’s been happening over the last year.

The local Heritage Preservation Commission, along with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, would like to use this month to give a national high-five to everyone doing the great work of saving places — in ways big and small — and inspiring others to do the same. Be sure to use #PreservationMonth and tag @SavingPlaces on social media to share your story and spread the word about preservation in your community.

Here is the complete list of La Crosse’s most endangered historic properties of 2023:

• Glory Days, formerly Stokke Oil Service/Fill Station and William Zurn Beverages, 324 Fourth St. S., both built circa 1934

• La Crosse School District Buildings (Hogan School, 807 East Ave. S., built circa 1920, Lincoln School, 510 9th St. S., built circa 1924)

• 600 Block of 4th St. S. (J.P. Koller Building, built circa 1898 and John Halverson House, built circa 1891)

• Rublee-Washburn House, 612 Ferry St., built circa 1856

• MacMillan Apartments, 709 and 711-713 Cass St., built circa 1910

• W.C. Will House, 503 Caledonia St., built circa 1894

• C.H. Hegge House, 1339 Caledonia St., built circa 1894

• A.L. Maltman House, 1218 Vine St., built circa 1918

• E.J. Weimar House, 1222 Vine St., built circa 1918

• H.J. Putman House, 231 13th St. North, built circa 1918

Did you know that anyone can nominate a property for the local register? Learn more at www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/planning-economic-development/heritage-preservation.

Anyone seeking more information about this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic properties for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department at acklint@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-7391.