Each May, during National Historic Preservation Month, the city of La Crosse’s Heritage Preservation Commission releases its updated list of La Crosse’s 10 most endangered historic properties. This annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of structures potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment.

This year, Hogan and Lincoln Schools were added to the list. The School District of La Crosse announced Lincoln’s closure, as part of a city-wide consolidation plan, in January 2023. And, back in October 2021, the district publicly announced that “at a minimum, we’re going to be closing Hogan.” This leaves the question, what will become of these historic buildings?

Moreover, the fate of the district’s other buildings is also currently undetermined, as it is still investigating the future of all its facilities. In April, the district formed a Facilities Advisory Committee that is, in part, tasked with exploring, evaluating and refining “potential elementary school arrangement and facilities consolidation options.” That committee is slated to release a final report “summarizing findings and advisory recommendations to the administration and school board by December 2023.”

Lincoln and Hogan are both well-preserved examples of Neoclassical/Beaux-Arts style educational facilities designed by renowned local architect Otto Merman. As such, their architectural significance makes them potentially eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

The current Hogan is actually the second building to bear that name in that location. The first Hogan, which opened in 1900, was struck by lightning at 2 a.m. on June 9, 1920, and destroyed in a subsequent fire that injured three firefighters. As a result, throughout fall 1920, and into 1921, 240 children attended classes in temporary, military-style barracks while a new Hogan was constructed.

Named after pioneer business owner and one-time La Crosse Mayor J.J. Hogan, who donated the land for the school, it was architect Otto Merman who suggested erecting the new Hogan directly on the stone foundation of the original one. Merman’s watercolor proposal for the structure appeared in the La Crosse Tribune on October 3, 1920. The buff-colored brick and limestone building was described to be “of fireproof construction, with mastic floors built on a cement foundation.”

Over the years, Hogan had to adjust to changing demographics and other challenges. Additions to the north and south sides of the structure opened in 1950 to account for the baby boom following the Second World War. Since 1980, though, Hogan has been the home of the School District of La Crosse Administrative Offices.

Merman once again designed in the Neoclassical/Beaux-Arts style for Lincoln in 1924, creating visual cohesion with Hogan. The building is named in honor of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.

The Aug. 31, 1924, edition of the La Crosse Tribune described Lincoln with the headline, “Handsome Building Now Marks Site of First School Here,” referring to La Crosse’s first dedicated public educational facility, the Third Ward School, built circa 1854, near Seventh and Division Streets. This makes Lincoln the oldest, continuous school location in the entire city. The two buildings that existed there prior to this one were both replaced due to overcrowding and dangerously unsafe conditions, which included fear of collapse, fire and sanitary issues.

Like Hogan, the new Lincoln was also of fireproof construction and described as having “exceptional educational facilities.” It is clear from the local press headlines that these schools were considered a source of pride for the community.

Architecturally unsympathetic additions were added to Lincoln in 1959, 1973 and 1997. From 1983 to 1988, the entire school was completely renovated with new mechanicals, windows, lights, ceilings, bathrooms and more, and all asbestos was removed.

With the vote to close Lincoln at the end of August 2023, the School District of La Crosse hired the firm ISG. In the coming weeks, ISG will lead an engagement effort to better understand how the community would like to see the Lincoln used in the future. We appreciate the School District of La Crosse’s effort to engage the community, so together we can envision a new use for this unique building. Visit lacrosseschools.org for more information and details on upcoming workshops.

Since the school is not currently on the Local Register of Historic Places, nothing prevents a buyer from purchasing and demolishing it. If it were nominated and put on the register, any potential buyer would then have to apply for a certificate of appropriateness for demolition that HPC must approve.

Anyone is able to nominate Lincoln, Hogan or any other property in La Crosse to the Local Register of Historic Places. The application to do so is here: https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/planning-economic-development/heritage-preservation/local-register-of-historic-places.

No one likes the loss of long-standing neighborhood schools and the uncertainty and unease it creates. However, when it happens, local citizens, historic preservationists and environmentalists alike generally hope that the closed building is treated with the honor, dignity and respect it deserves, and ultimately repurposed to meet other needs in the city.

Lincoln is an anchor in the neighborhood and a gathering place for citizens, and its closure will have a far-reaching impact on many. For multiple generations, both Lincoln and Hogan have provided a place of stability and certainty for families and children. These buildings represent a site of hope and opportunity, where parents and teachers have watched generations of children learn and grow, becoming engaged citizens prepared for a successful future.

It is important to recognize the historic and financial value of these buildings. They are public assets and will continue to provide value to the community if repurposed, much like Roosevelt School was for needed housing.

Additionally, ensuring that these beautiful and well-built structures do not end up in a landfill is both an environmentally and fiscally sound plan, as the waste from one of them alone would be substantial, and thus, quite expensive to demolish and haul away. Not to mention that it would be nearly impossible for any new construction to even come close to matching the quality of the old due to how much it would cost in today’s world.

It is the hope of HPC that everything possible is done to ensure that these two wonderful schools are saved from demolition and repurposed, so they can continue to serve the community for many more years to come.

The entire 2023 Most Endangered Historic Properties list, as well as former years’ lists, can be found on the city’s heritage preservation website at www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/planning-economic-development/heritage-preservation.

Anyone seeking more information regarding this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic properties for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department at acklint@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-7391.