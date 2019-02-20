Patrons of Burt Boarding House in La Crosse could get such a deal in the mid-1800s, when a dollar a week for room and board included two meals a day and fresh sheets, proprietor Elizabeth Burt recalled Wednesday.
La Crosse was experiencing a logging boom, and “people sorely needed rooms for rent. Landlords wouldn’t rent to single black men,” said Burt, an African-American herself who ran her boarding house at 11th and Vine streets from 1855 until she and her family left La Crosse and headed to St. Louis in 1882.
Well, the presenter at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse obviously wasn’t actually Burt but rather, Dodie Whitaker, who was portraying Burt in the monthly Community Conversations program at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. The Interfaith Leaders Coalition sponsors the program at noon on the third Wednesdays of the month.
Also role-playing was Denise Christy-Moss, a great-great granddaughter-in-law of Zachariah Moss, a barber in the La Crosse settlement known far and wide as a teacher and mentor to other black barbers.
Christy-Moss, creator and cast member of the African-American Living History Tour, portrayed Nellie Poage, sister of George Coleman Poage, a La Crosse High School (now Central) standout athlete who won two bronze medals in the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis.
The portrayals are part of the Enduring Families Project of Onalaska, where Christy-Moss lives, an effort to educate Coulee Region residents about the presence and significance of African-Americans in the area as far back as La Crosse’s founding.
More than 600 blacks lived in La Crosse between 1855 and 1900, said Whitaker, who said Pennsylvania-born Burt and her husband, Albert, came here after being a cook and steward in other positions up and down the river.
They accumulated enough savings for Elizabeth to start the boarding house and invest in other real estate, a pattern Albert also followed, Whitaker said.
“We did very well for ourselves,” Whitaker-as-Elizabeth said.
In addition to three children of their own, they took in foster children, including George Edwin Taylor, “who was the hardest to let go of,” she said. “He was a lost little soul and caused a lot of trouble.”
The trouble landed him in the hands of the police, and a court handed him off to Nathan Hill, an escaped slave who farmed near West Salem and whipped Taylor into shape.
Hill’s reclamation of Taylor was so successful that Taylor not only founded and edited the Wisconsin Labor Advocate newspaper but also became the first black to run for president in 1904, under the banner of the National Negro Liberty Party.
“That George was such a naughty child, but such a great man,” said Whitaker, who has a professional singing background from her native Chicago and teaches music appreciation at Western Technical College. She also teaches music in Viroqua, where she lives.
Meanwhile, another George, Poage, was making a name for himself at La Crosse High not only on the athletic fields but also academically, graduating in 1899 as salutatorian, said Christy-Moss, a retired English and theater teacher from Milwaukee who portrayed Nellie.
Nellie and George were the first two African-Americans to attend La Crosse High, the result of their mother’s press for education because “mother always believed education would lift us above the crowd,” Christy-Moss said of the family, who originated in Hannibal, Mo., and moved to La Crosse.
Poage’s salutatorian address provoked controversy for its overall theme that the government mistreated blacks, compared with whites, she said.
Recruited as an athlete to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he also excelled in debate and literature, Christy-Moss said. In addition to his Olympic bronzes, Poage also was the first black to run as a Badger and the first black Big 10 champion.
“Oh, if he were a different color, the sky would have been the limit,” his sister said of Poage, for whom a La Crosse park is named and features a statue of him.
Although the 600 blacks in early days tallied a higher percentage than the La Crosse of today, there were two reasons for the exodus, said Rebecca Mormann-Krieger, a retired multicultural history teacher from Milwaukee who did much of the research for the project.
Single men of all colors and creeds generally stayed in La Crosse for only two or three years — because there were few women, Mormann-Krieger said.
Racial tensions of jobs also arose, she said. Young black men had moved from the South to work in the breweries, in logging and as longshoremen, and they were successful, she said. But when Germans and Norwegians came from the East and demanded that they get the jobs, nothing less than race riots ensued.
“It’s a real strange story of ebb and flow,” said Mormann-Krieger, who recommends Bruce Mouser’s book, “For Labor, Race and Liberty,” as a treasure trove of information about the era.
Christy-Moss said she revels in the historical portrayals because “we want these kids to figure out why this history is important.”
Asked what is most fulfilling during the presentations, she said, “When I hear people say, ‘I didn’t know that’ — the gasp.”
Similarly, Whitaker said, “In La Crosse, there is a great surge of interest and a move to claim this history.”
Her involvement is stirring a desire to go home to Chicago and learn about her own historical rooms “especially in light of this political climate,” she said.
