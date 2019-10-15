{{featured_button_text}}

The Gateway Area Council, in collaboration with many area companies and city departments, will begin hosting an engineering exploration program for high school students, meeting the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Oct. 22 at the La Crosse County Landfill Office, 3200 Berlin Drive, La Crosse.

Scholarships are available to the $37-a-year program, aimed at high school students able to attend at least 10 of the 15 sessions. The sessions will cover concepts such as gas systems, electrical power, road design, robotics, sustainable energy and chemical balance.

Applications and contact information can be found at gatewayscouting.org/exploring.

