The Gateway Area Council, in collaboration with many area companies and city departments, will begin hosting an engineering exploration program for high school students, meeting the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Oct. 22 at the La Crosse County Landfill Office, 3200 Berlin Drive, La Crosse.
Scholarships are available to the $37-a-year program, aimed at high school students able to attend at least 10 of the 15 sessions. The sessions will cover concepts such as gas systems, electrical power, road design, robotics, sustainable energy and chemical balance.
You have free articles remaining.
Applications and contact information can be found at gatewayscouting.org/exploring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.