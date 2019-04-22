English Lutheran Church will host a series of end-of-life planning sessions through June. Each session will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church, 1509 King St.
Upcoming sessions:
- April 29: Estate Planning with Thrivent Lutheran
- May 6: Death and Dying with Dr. Jackie Yaeger
- May 13: Making a Dying Plan with Irene TenEyck
- May 20: Palliative Care and Hospice with Dr. Jackie Yaeger
- June 3: Advance Directives with Mark Carr
- June 10: Financial Planning with Dickinson Funeral Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.