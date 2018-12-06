Try 1 month for 99¢

English Lutheran Church at 1509 King St. in La Crosse will feature performances of Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday.

Nancy Matchett, director of the church’s Senior Choir, will lead the 40-voice chorus, which will include area soloists Becky Weber, Linda Zoerb, Brittany Thummel, Linda Lieb and Randy Mastin. Linda Lebakken will conduct a 12-piece chamber orchestra during the services, which will be open to the public.

"Gloria," first sung more than 300 years ago, is a popular work to mark the Advent season.

Gary Walth will provide historical background to the music during a forum at 9:45 a.m. in English Lutheran’s Fellowship Hall.

The church also will present its Sunday School Christmas program at 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

Reporter

Mike Tighe

