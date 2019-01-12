English Lutheran Church at 1509 King St. in La Crosse will host Death Cafes at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Death Cafes, several of which have taken place in the Coulee Region, generally last about an hour and a half and are intended to increase understanding of death and help people make the most of their lives.
The events will include coffee, tea and treats.
