English Lutheran Church at 1509 King St. in La Crosse will host an interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Other congregations participating include Bethel Lutheran, Congregation Sons of Abraham, First Congregational, First Presbyterian, Good Shepherd Lutheran, Islamic Community of Greater La Crosse and Trinity Lutheran.

The Community Handbell Choir will perform.

The night’s offering will be divided between flood relief for Vernon County and the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Meal Thursday.

Pie and social time will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Mike Tighe

