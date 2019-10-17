{{featured_button_text}}

The "Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community" project will host a public interactive presentation, titled "Unconscious Bias: Can We See Our Blind Spots?" from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St.

The presentation, led by Reggie Jackson and Fran Kaplan from Nurturing Diversity Partners in Milwaukee, seek to widen community awareness, understanding, respect and empathy for people with a wide range of racial, cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

Reegistion is preferred, but not required, by emailing laxwakingupwhite@gmail.com. For more information, visit laxwakingupwhite.com/multicultural-community-project.html.

