The "Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community" project will host a public interactive presentation, titled "Unconscious Bias: Can We See Our Blind Spots?" from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St.
The presentation, led by Reggie Jackson and Fran Kaplan from Nurturing Diversity Partners in Milwaukee, seek to widen community awareness, understanding, respect and empathy for people with a wide range of racial, cultural and ethnic backgrounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Reegistion is preferred, but not required, by emailing laxwakingupwhite@gmail.com. For more information, visit laxwakingupwhite.com/multicultural-community-project.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.