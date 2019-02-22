Understanding our strengths, motivations and blind spots can lead to better relationships at home and work, as well as more compassion for others who view the world differently.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., offers a weekend retreat to explore the Enneagram, a tool for understanding personality differences and our center of intelligence – physical, emotional or intellectual.
Love, Relationships and the Enneagram will take place April 12-13 (7 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday). Participants are invited to attend alone or with someone they love, such as parent/adult child or partner/spouse, and can expect to gain insights into what is important for them in relationships.
“The Enneagram tells us a great deal about why we respond to people and events as we do – and why others may have a completely different response,” said FSC Director Audrey Lucier, who will co-facilitate the retreat with FSC spiritual director Steve Spilde.
Both were certified in the Enneagram Spectrum of Personality Types with Jerry Wagner, Ph.D., and received additional training through the International Enneagram Association, Beatrice Chestnut and Russ Hudson.
Cost is $175 for an overnight retreat and all meals or $125 for commuters (includes lunch on Saturday).
Familiarity with the Enneagram is required to participate. An optional Introduction to the Enneagram session is available from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, for anyone unsure of their style; cost is $45.
To register, call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org. The Franciscan Spirituality Center welcomes people of all faith backgrounds.
