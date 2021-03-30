Enrollment now open for Coulee Region Virtual Academy 2021-2022 school year

Enrollment is now open for the Coulee Region Virtual Academy (CRVA) 2021-22 school year, with registration closing April 30.

CRVA, an online charter school focused on community, business, entrepreneurship and innovation, is offered for youth in 4K through 12th grade. The CRVA is designed to prepare students for professional success through engaging, personalized education. Students in 6th through 12th grades will have opportunities for job shadowing and internships in the community.

Curriculum offers students flexible opportunities for self-paced learning with real-world experiences using virtual instruction and digital resources in a student-responsive learning environment. Individualized learning plans help address skill gaps, accelerate learning in areas of success, promote exploration in areas of interest and provide clear college and career readiness steps

“The CRVA is a virtual charter school with a local heart,” said Dr. Michael Lichucki, School District of La Crosse director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. “Families will receive the flexibility and independence of virtual learning along with the opportunities for local in-person teaching support.”

Students enrolled in CRVA will not follow a set schedule but rather will "have the opportunity to learn anytime and anywhere."