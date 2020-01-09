You are the owner of this article.
Entries sought for Sparta Butterfest Quilt Show
The 23rd annual Sparta Butterfest Quilt Show is seeking quilts and any quilted items for the shows to be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13 and noon to 4 p.m. June 14 at the Sparta Barney Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.

Quilts should have a four-inch sleeve (pinned or basted is OK). A 3-by-5-inch  card should be attached with a "story behind the quilt," or one can be made at registration from 3 to 6 p.m., June 12.

Items submitted more than five years ago that did not win may be re-entered. Quilts may be picked up via returning the registration slip between 4:15 and 5 p.m. June 14.

Admission to the event is free and donations are welcomed. For more information, call 608-487-6584.

