Entries sought for Sparta Butterfest Quilt Show

The 23rd annual Sparta Butterfest Quilt Show is seeking quilts and any quilted items for the shows to be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13 and noon to 4 p.m. June 14 at the Sparta Barney Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.
You have free articles remaining.
Quilts should have a four-inch sleeve (pinned or basted is OK). A 3-by-5-inch card should be attached with a "story behind the quilt," or one can be made at registration from 3 to 6 p.m., June 12.
Items submitted more than five years ago that did not win may be re-entered. Quilts may be picked up via returning the registration slip between 4:15 and 5 p.m. June 14.
Admission to the event is free and donations are welcomed. For more information, call 608-487-6584.