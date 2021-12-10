ER physician provides winter safety tips

The La Crosse area is bracing for the first big deposit of snow this winter. That means shoveling or using the snowblower to clear significant snow from driveways and sidewalks. Unfortunately for some, that can mean taking on more than their body can handle.

Health care providers at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse urge caution. Those who ignore signs of overdoing it could end up in the Emergency Department.

To be safe while clearing driveways and sidewalks, here are some tips for snow shoveling:

• Be heart-conscious.

"If you have a history of heart problems and are inactive, it's best to speak with your health care provider before shoveling," says Taft Franklin, M.D., Emergency Department physician at Mayo Clinic Health System. "Also, don't shovel while smoking, eating or after consuming caffeine. This may place extra stress on your heart."

• Dress warm.

"Wear several layers of clothing. You can always remove a layer, if needed," says Brian Langenhorst, registered occupational therapist and ergonomics specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

• Warm up your arms and legs.

"If you can, warm up your muscles prior to going outside. Walk for a few minutes, and stretch your arms and legs before shoveling," says Dr. Franklin. "You are less likely to injure muscles when your muscles are warm, and they will work more efficiently."

• Take it slow.

Pace yourself and take breaks if needed. Safety is more important than speed. Snow can hide dangerous ice and can make any surface slick. Wear appropriate footwear and move slowly to avoid slipping.

• Protect your back.

"Bend at the knees, not the back. Lift with your legs bent, stand with your feet hip-width apart for balance and keep the shovel close to your body," adds Langenhorst. "Also, don't pick up too much snow at once. Use a small shovel or fill it only one-fourth to one-half if you use a large shovel."

• Shovel while snow is fresh.

Freshly fallen snow is lighter than snow that has started melting.

• Listen to your body.

Dehydration is just as possible when you exert yourself in cold winter months as it is in the summer.

• Know who to call in an emergency.

"If something feels abnormal or if you're tired, it's time to stop. Always carry a cellphone in case of emergencies. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911 immediately," says Dr. Franklin.

