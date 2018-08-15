Erik Sackett, appearing in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the June 3 death of his former girlfriend, Erin Somvilai, whose body was found June 17 in a Vernon County lake.
A preliminary hearing for Erik Sackett of La Crosse in the June 3 death of former girlfriend Erin Somvilai will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 22, although it is expected to be continued until after Labor Day.
The delay is likely because only one of two prosecution witnesses will be available that day, Assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey said during proceedings Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Sackett, 38, already was in La Crosse County Jail for unrelated sexual assault case when he was arrested last week and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 35-year-old La Crosse woman. Somvilai’s family reported her missing on June 3.
A fisherman found Somvilai’s body — later determined to be weighted down with concrete blocks — June 17 in Runge Hollow Lake, a 39-acre body of water with a maximum depth of 15 feet in Vernon County. Sackett’s family owns a rustic cabin near the lake.
Sackett was charged during a court appearance on Aug. 9 but did not formally have an attorney because of a potential conflict of interest of one possible firm, resulting in another court date referred to as a calendar call Wednesday.
Representing Sackett was Christopher Zachar, who told Judge Elliot Levine that his client was willing to waive three days — but no more — beyond the time limit of 10 days in custody that Wisconsin law stipulates that the preliminary hearing must take place to ensure a speedy trial.
The prosecution is prepared to begin the hearing Aug. 22, but one of its two witnesses will not be available until Aug. 28, Donskey said, probably resulting in a continuance of the hearing until after Labor Day.
Sackett’s bail is $1 million, based in part on the sordid nature of the killing, allegations that he lied to police, contacted Somvilai when he had been ordered not to, was seen driving his truck south toward Vernon County and is accused of killing her and trying to dispose of her body in the lake, authorities said.
The report from an autopsy that Dr. R. Ross Reichard, a pathologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, completed Aug. 7 “listed the cause of death as ‘homicidal violence’ and the manner of death as ‘homicide.’ The toxicology report indicated a presence of amphetamine and clonazepam,” according to the criminal complaint submitted in court.
The level of drugs “were not consistent with an individual participating in self-harm,” Reichard told an investigator.
Although Reichard told the investigator that toxicology levels are difficult to interpret with a decomposing individual, he said that the level of amphetamines in Somvilai’s body could kill some people.
“However, Erin had been prescribed medication consistent with the presence of amphetamine and therefore he believed it was not a factor in her death,” according to the complaint.
A human remains detection K9, from Canine Search Solutions and named Hela, was enlisted to sniff Somvilai’s apartment at 435 Rose St. in La Crosse and “provided a formal indication that she detected the odor of human remains on top of the bed located in Erin’s bedroom,” the complaint says.
Another Canine Solutions K9, named Talia, “made a formal indication of the odor of human remains in the interior of Erik’s truck and the bed of his truck. The truck was identified as a 1997 Chevy Silverado Pickup truck, plate NU3211, red and silver in color but registered to Erin Somvilai,” the complaint states.
Sackett told investigators he had last seen Somvilai on June 3 and that she was angry because he has another girlfriend. Other findings listed in the complaint cast doubt on that scenario.
Somvilai, also known by her maiden name of Bushek, had two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.
Rosheda Basley, 36, of 907 Ward Ave, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of narcotic drugs. A search of Basley's bedroom uncovered heroin points inside a cigarette pack, according to the complaint.
Mario Velazquez
William D. VanLone
William D. VanLone, 43, of 3643 Mormon Coulee Road No. 27 was charged Aug. 14 with uttering a forgery as a repeater. VanLone cashed a forged check for $3,446.07 and another for $3,947.07 at two different bank locations July 31, according to the complaint.
Donald Sutherland
Steven Ledman
Joshua Berg
Megan Running
Tamra Besl
Michael Mitton
Gregory Coleman
Gregory L. Coleman, 42, no permanent address, was charged Friday with felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine. Coleman violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol early Aug. 4 and had 0.5 grams of crack cocaine in his pocket, according to the complaint.
Abigail Huntington
Tyrone Eagon
Tyrone J. Eagon, 49, of 1451 Avon St. was charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of an illegally obtained prescription. Eagon had methamphetamine, clonazepam and heroin Aug. 7, according to the complaint.
Julie Bashaw
Novah Moore
Preston Allen
Jeremy J. Degenhardt
Jeremy J. Degenhardt, 44, of 2620 Lakeshore Drive was charged Wednesday with intimidation of a victim, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Degenhardt violated terms of a previous bond by committing new crimes, including punching a woman and breaking several items at her home, according to the complaint.
Justin Sickels
Justin Sickels, 37, Bangor, was charged Wednesday with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and felony bail jumping. Sickels attempted to kick open the door to the apartment he shared with a woman after she locked the door during an argument, damaging the wall and deadbolt, according to the complaint.
Ronald M. Wright
Virgil Stewart
Christina Zieler
Christina Zieler, 33, of Necedah, Wis., was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit schedule I, II, III or IV drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. Zieler had salt made to imitate methamphetamine, marijuana, a marijuana pipe and digital scale in her vehicle Aug. 2, according to the complaint. Real methamphetamine was found in her bra at the La Crosse County Jail after her arrest, according to the complaint.
Jessie Bennett
Joseph Rivera
Diaunte J. Shields
Jeffrey Vang, Chloe Seelig and Michael Xiong
Michael Wieland
Carli Wittenberg
Taylor Myers
Robert White
Jeremy Lichtie
Andrew Hierstetter
Preston Allen
Michael D. Olson
Scott R. Inglett
Dameon Lee Hendricks
Mathew G. Docken
Karen L. Carter
Karen L. Carter, 37, of 607 S. Seventh St., was charged Aug. 6 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prohibited alcohol concentration and obstructing an officer. Carter drove Saturday with a 0.12 percent alcohol concentration and lied about her identity to a police officer, according to the complaint.
Michael D. Wieland
Trevor Johnson
Dean Mickelson
Molly Snodgrass
Nicholas Stearns
Dalandis Kemp
Dalandis Kemp, 25, of 1022 S. Fifth Ave., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp violated his bond June 4 by having heroin, according to the complaint.
