Erik Sackett in court Aug. 15
Erik Sackett, appearing in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the June 3 death of his former girlfriend, Erin Somvilai, whose body was found June 17 in a Vernon County lake.

 Erik Daily

A preliminary hearing for Erik Sackett of La Crosse in the June 3 death of former girlfriend Erin Somvilai will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 22, although it is expected to be continued until after Labor Day.

Erin Bushek 2018

Erin Somvilai

The delay is likely because only one of two prosecution witnesses will be available that day, Assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey said during proceedings Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Sackett, 38, already was in La Crosse County Jail for unrelated sexual assault case when he was arrested last week and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 35-year-old La Crosse woman. Somvilai’s family reported her missing on June 3.

A fisherman found Somvilai’s body — later determined to be weighted down with concrete blocks — June 17 in Runge Hollow Lake, a 39-acre body of water with a maximum depth of 15 feet in Vernon County. Sackett’s family owns a rustic cabin near the lake.

Sackett was charged during a court appearance on Aug. 9 but did not formally have an attorney because of a potential conflict of interest of one possible firm, resulting in another court date referred to as a calendar call Wednesday.

Representing Sackett was Christopher Zachar, who told Judge Elliot Levine that his client was willing to waive three days — but no more — beyond the time limit of 10 days in custody that Wisconsin law stipulates that the preliminary hearing must take place to ensure a speedy trial.

The prosecution is prepared to begin the hearing Aug. 22, but one of its two witnesses will not be available until Aug. 28, Donskey said, probably resulting in a continuance of the hearing until after Labor Day.

Sackett’s bail is $1 million, based in part on the sordid nature of the killing, allegations that he lied to police, contacted Somvilai when he had been ordered not to, was seen driving his truck south toward Vernon County and is accused of killing her and trying to dispose of her body in the lake, authorities said.

The report from an autopsy that Dr. R. Ross Reichard, a pathologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, completed Aug. 7 “listed the cause of death as ‘homicidal violence’ and the manner of death as ‘homicide.’ The toxicology report indicated a presence of amphetamine and clonazepam,” according to the criminal complaint submitted in court.

The level of drugs “were not consistent with an individual participating in self-harm,” Reichard told an investigator.

Although Reichard told the investigator that toxicology levels are difficult to interpret with a decomposing individual, he said that the level of amphetamines in Somvilai’s body could kill some people.

“However, Erin had been prescribed medication consistent with the presence of amphetamine and therefore he believed it was not a factor in her death,” according to the complaint.

A human remains detection K9, from Canine Search Solutions and named Hela, was enlisted to sniff Somvilai’s apartment at 435 Rose St. in La Crosse and “provided a formal indication that she detected the odor of human remains on top of the bed located in Erin’s bedroom,” the complaint says.

Another Canine Solutions K9, named Talia, “made a formal indication of the odor of human remains in the interior of Erik’s truck and the bed of his truck. The truck was identified as a 1997 Chevy Silverado Pickup truck, plate NU3211, red and silver in color but registered to Erin Somvilai,” the complaint states.

Sackett told investigators he had last seen Somvilai on June 3 and that she was angry because he has another girlfriend. Other findings listed in the complaint cast doubt on that scenario.

Somvilai, also known by her maiden name of Bushek, had two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

