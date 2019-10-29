Actor and comedian Erik Stolhanske will headline a night of sketch comedy at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts next weekend.
Stolhanske, best known for his role as Rabbit in the cult classic movie “Super Troopers," will perform with the Live! from La Crosse sketch comedy group on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
“It will be similar to Saturday Night Live, and I’ll be the host and appear in some sketches,” Stolhanske said. “It’s a very different format for me. This will be my first time as a guest on a sketch comedy show, so I’ll have a little anxiety. But it should be fun.”
Stolhanske, a 51-year-old Minneapolis native, got his start in comedy at Colgate University in New York.
An English major, he joined a comedy group that wrote and performed sketches, though it was purely recreational. Stolhanske had no plans to become a professional comedian.
Shortly after he graduated and moved back to Minneapolis, Stolhanske’s friends asked it he would return to New York and give sketch comedy another chance.
“Our audiences started building, and we had a great time,” he said.
The group, known as Broken Lizard, began making short films in the late 1990s. In 2001, it released what would eventually become its signature work.
“Super Troopers,” which follows five Vermont state troopers as they prank civilians and attempt to save their jobs, was not a box office success. In the United States, it grossed just $18.5 million.
By the mid-2000s, however, the film had become a cult classic. It made $60 million from VHS, DVD and Blu-ray rentals, and millions more in sales.
“Nobody knew who we were. That was our first real exposure to the world,” Stolhanske said. “Then people started coming up to us and referencing the movie -- things like ‘right meow’ or wanting to chug a bottle of maple syrup. It was extremely gratifying, because we wrote jokes in the film only knowing what made us laugh. We didn’t know if it would resonate the way it did.”
Stolhanske has written, produced and starred in all of Broken Lizard’s subsequent films, including “Club Dread,” “Beerfest, “The Slammin’ Salmon” and “Super Troopers 2,” released in 2018.
He’s currently developing a sitcom that would be shot in Minnesota.
“With our Broken Lizard movies, we write sketches that are tied together by a thin plot,” Stolhanske said. “You have to connect jokes, sketches and set pieces, and that challenge is what keeps it feeling new for me. That’s what Monty Python used to do. That’s how we continue to have fun with our brand of comedy and keep it fresh."
Stolhanske is no stranger to La Crosse, having stopped here many times on his way to visit family in Richland Center, he said.
On Friday, Nov. 8, he will speak at UW-La Crosse (2:30 p.m. at the Student Union movie theater) and Viterbo University (7 p.m. at Collins Auditorium in the nursing building), sharing how he has dealt with a lifelong disability.
Stolhanske was born without a fibula in his right leg and has used a prosthetic throughout his life -- a fact that inspired a bit in the Broken Lizard stand-up special, when the group’s other members hit Stolhanske’s leg with a hammer and baseball bat.
Stolhanske’s appearances at Viterbo and UW-L are free and open to the public.
Tickets for his performance at the Weber Center are $30, and can be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4314140.
