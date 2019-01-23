Try 1 month for 99¢

TOWN OF BURNS — Two people safely escaped a house fire Tuesday night in the town of Burns.

Authorities were called at 8:47 p.m. and arrived to find the house at N5975 Hwy. DE engulfed in flames.

The cause has not been determined, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies and Bangor firefighters responded. Bangor fire officials also requested a tanker from West Salem firefighters.

