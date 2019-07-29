Paul Beseler of Ettrick was elected as one of four Department of Wisconsin Vice Commanders at the 101st American Legion State Convention in Middleton in July.
Beseler is an 11-year member of Runnestrand-Pederson American Legion Post 354 in Ettrick and recently completed a two-year duty as commander of the Tenth District of the American Legion.
He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Panama and Grenada conflicts.
Beseler's three sons and grandson are all members of The Sons of The American Legion, and his three granddaughters belong to The American Legion Auxiliary.
