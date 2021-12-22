Eva Marie Restel named interim director of La Crosse Symphony Orchestra

Dominique Luecke has left her role as executive director of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra effective December 17, the symphony announced in a news release today.

“My decision to step down as the executive director was a personal choice made out of consideration for my family,” Luecke said. “I hold the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, its staff, musicians, Board of Directors, and its wonderful volunteers in the highest esteem. It was an honor to serve the symphony as the executive director and I wish nothing but the best for my successor.”

Eva Marie Restel has been named interim director of the LSO effective Jan. 3.. Restel previously served as executive director of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra for over two years.

“I am honored and excited to once again lead the LSO as we move into a new year,” she said.

“We appreciate the passion and energy that Dominique put into her work for the Symphony and will miss her.” said Eric Erickson, La Crosse Symphony Orchestra Board President. “We look forward to her continued support of the Symphony in a volunteer capacity. We are delighted to have Eva Marie back on board making this a seamless transition.”

“The Symphony is an important part of the arts culture we are so fortunate to have here in La Crosse. The artsattract creative people and high-level thinkers which benefits our community as a whole.” Restel said

