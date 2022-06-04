Event Preview: Juneteenth celebration at Riverside Park in La Crosse

A Juneteenth celebration with food, games and prizes, a fun fair, music and youth hip hop dance battle will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Riverside Park in La Crosse.

Hosted by Black Leaders Acquiring Creative Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K), Hope Restores, Enduring Families Project and Black Student Leaders La Crosse, the event will run from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. Black-owned businesses will also be featured at the celebration, along with information sessions about the history of African Americans in La Crosse and trolley tours.

There will also be a welcome by Mayor Mitch Reynolds and introduction from the Juneteenth Court.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, officially recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021, that honors the end of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to free and inform enslaved African Americans of the Emancipation Proclamation. This took place more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect.

Others scheduled to be in attendance include the jazz band Mayfield Experience, local rapper Greg Stanton, DJ and host Deatre Greene, musician Jabali Afrika and hypnotist Chris Jones.

