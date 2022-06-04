 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Event Preview: Juneteenth celebration at Riverside Park in La Crosse

  • 0
Juneteenth 2021 2

Two people stand in front of a table with Juneteenth shirts and other merchandise displayed during the 2021 event. 

 Contributed by Hope Restores

A Juneteenth celebration with food, games and prizes, a fun fair, music and youth hip hop dance battle will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Riverside Park in La Crosse. 

Juneteenth 2021

A group of people sits onstage during the Juneteenth 2021 celebration event. 

Hosted by Black Leaders Acquiring Creative Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K), Hope Restores, Enduring Families Project and Black Student Leaders La Crosse, the event will run from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. Black-owned businesses will also be featured at the celebration, along with information sessions about the history of African Americans in La Crosse and trolley tours.

There will also be a welcome by Mayor Mitch Reynolds and introduction from the Juneteenth Court. 

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, officially recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021, that honors the end of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to free and inform enslaved African Americans of the Emancipation Proclamation. This took place more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect.

People are also reading…

Others scheduled to be in attendance include the jazz band Mayfield Experience, local rapper Greg Stanton, DJ and host Deatre Greene, musician Jabali Afrika and hypnotist Chris Jones.

Juneteenth Flier

Flier for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Intern - Reporter

Abbey Machtig is a reporter intern at the La Crosse Tribune and a current student at the University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She can be reached at 920-645-7607 and found on Twitter at @AbbeyMachtig

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: How HOAs stymie solar despite law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News