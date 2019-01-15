Try 1 month for 99¢

A representative of Teva Pharmaceuticals will address multiple sclerosis during a free educational event for people with MS, their friends and family at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Lunda Center at Western Technical College at 400 Seventh St. N. in La Crosse.

Jason Majdecki will be the speaker at the Gundersen Health System event.

Although the event is free, RSVPs are required by Jan. 21 by calling 608-775-9000.

If accommodations are required, contact Gundersen Neurosciences by phone, text or video replay at 608-782-7300 or 800-362-9567.

