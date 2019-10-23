"Pints for Polio," a fundraising event to further the effort to eradicate polio worldwide, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St.
In addition, to honor World Polio day, participating area bars and restaurants — including the 608 Brewing Co., Big Al's, The Crow, Howie's, Turtle Stack Brewery and The Wired Rooster in Caledonia, Minn. — will contribute to their local Rotary Clubs Polio Plus Fund through special promotions.
You have free articles remaining.
Each dollar donated will be matched 2-to-1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
For more information on the event or program, call 608-796-5016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.