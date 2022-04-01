Evers approves Hwy. 35 intersection work, roundabout in south La Crosse

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $8.8 million contract to reconstruct Hwy. 35 between Garner Place and Sunnyside Drive, including the Wisconsin Hwy. 35 and US 14/61 intersection, on the south side of La Crosse.

Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls is the prime contractor.

Beginning mid-April, crews are scheduled to start work to construct a multi-lane roundabout at the intersection of Hwys. 35 and 14/61 and a single lane roundabout at Sunnyside Drive.

Other improvements include new concrete pavement, water and sanitary improvements, and storm sewer, lighting, pavement marking and sign replacement.

Hwy. 35 is scheduled to remain open during construction using lane restrictions and temporary signals. Access to Southern Bluffs school and local neighborhoods will remain open.

A public meeting to preview construction activities will be held Wednesday, April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at All Star Lanes and Banquets, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse.

Construction is scheduled for completion by December 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Information on this and other state highway projects can be found at 511wi.gov or follow the WisDOT Southwest Region on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Motorists should slow down, be patient and pay attention to their surroundings in all work zones.

