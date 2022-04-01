 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Evers approves Hwy. 35 intersection work, roundabout in south La Crosse

  • 0

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $8.8 million contract to reconstruct Hwy. 35 between Garner Place and Sunnyside Drive, including the Wisconsin Hwy. 35 and US 14/61 intersection, on the south side of La Crosse.

Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls is the prime contractor.

Beginning mid-April, crews are scheduled to start work to construct a multi-lane roundabout at the intersection of Hwys. 35 and 14/61 and a single lane roundabout at Sunnyside Drive.

Other improvements include new concrete pavement, water and sanitary improvements, and storm sewer, lighting, pavement marking and sign replacement.

Hwy. 35 is scheduled to remain open during construction using lane restrictions and temporary signals. Access to Southern Bluffs school and local neighborhoods will remain open.

A public meeting to preview construction activities will be held Wednesday, April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at All Star Lanes and Banquets, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse.

People are also reading…

Construction is scheduled for completion by December 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Information on this and other state highway projects can be found at 511wi.gov or follow the WisDOT Southwest Region on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Motorists should slow down, be patient and pay attention to their surroundings in all work zones.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Zelenskyy accuses two top security officials of being 'traitors,' strips them of titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News