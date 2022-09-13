Executive Director Toni Asher to retire from the Pump House Regional Arts Center

After 20 years leading the Pump House Regional Arts Center, Toni Asher has decided to retire and step down as executive director at the end of September.

During her time leading the organization, she was responsible for greatly expanding the center’s activities, including adding a pottery studio, showcasing local students’ art, collaborations with other community organizations, gallery and theatre renovations, and a full annual calendar of events, including Artspire, a celebration of community through the arts.

Speaking of her coming retirement Asher said, “I am so grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the many generous, talented people in our community and thankful for those who have supported the Pump House over the years. I carry with me into retirement friendships and life experiences I will always treasure. I look forward now to time with family, travel and enjoying the arts.”

Regarding her departure, Pump House Board President Robin Cosby said, “The board, employees and donors are so thankful for Toni’s leadership over the years. She will be greatly missed as a friend and leader of the arts community.”

In anticipation of Asher’s departure, the board worked with her on a new long-term strategic plan. Cosby added, “Our goal is to ensure the Pump House continues her legacy of connecting and inspiring our region through the arts.”

Current Assistant Director Allison Krzych will take over as interim executive director until a replacement is named for Asher. Visit www.thepumphouse.org to learn more about the Pump House Regional Arts Center and upcoming events.

The Pump House Regional Arts Center is a 501©(3) nonprofit founded in 1977 with a mission of enriching lives in the La Crosse region and beyond through visual, performing, and literary arts.