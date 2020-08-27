Expanded Access Program stops new enrollment after FDA approval of convalescent plasma use on COVID-19 patients

After the FDA's recent authorization of emergency use of convalescent plasma, the Mayo Clinic led Expanded Access Program is ceasing new enrollment.
On Sunday, the Food and Drug Administration officially approved the use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment for those actively battling severe cases of the virus.
The announcement comes five months after the development of the Expanded Access Program for convalescent plasma, which served 2,780 hospitals and critical-care facilities nationwide.
Nearly 14,000 physicians, including staff from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, enrolled 101,000 patients in the program, and have thus far administered 71,000 infusions of antibody-rich blood proteins.
Recovered La Crosse County individuals were among those who donated their plasma.
The Expanded Access Program served to investigate the effectiveness and safety of the experimental therapy, with the donated plasma, reserved for those experiencing severe symptoms of the coronavirus and requiring respiratory support, intended to help attack the virus and aid in recovery.
The treatment approach has been used for more than a century on individuals with influenza, SARS and other viruses, and has in some cases shown improvement in health and mortality rates, according to Mayo Clinic.
"While the program was never intended to be a randomized clinical trial, in the course of our work Mayo Clinic and our collaborators observed potential signals of efficacy among a diverse population and chose to share those data," says Dr. Michael Joyner, lead researcher for the Expanded Access Program. "Our hope is that the safety findings and possible efficacy signals could inform the body of knowledge about the use of convalescent plasma to modify the course of COVID-19. We are facilitating additional collaborative trials and scientific study of convalescent plasma."
A mid-August report from the Expanded Access Program, titled “Effect of Convalescent Plasma on Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19: Initial Three-Month Experience,” looked at 35,322 patients, 52.3% which were cared for in the ICU and 27.5% of who were receiving mechanical ventilation at the time of the plasma transfusion.
Study participants included approximately 40% females, 38% Hispanic/Latinos; 19% African American; and 4% Asian patients enrolled in the Expanded Access Program between April 4 and July 4 with or at risk of severe or life-threatening acute COVID-19 respiratory syndrome.
The report noted the seven-day mortality rate was reduced for those who received transfusions of plasma with higher antibody levels within three days of being diagnosed with COVID-19, compared with those given the plasma after four or more days. Similar trends, the report says, were also seen for the one-month mortality rate.
"The (Expanded Access Program) enabled possibly the largest study ever on the safety of convalescent plasma as a therapeutic option," says Dr. R. Scott Wright, Mayo Clinic cardiologist and co-senior author of the safety study. "...We’re grateful the data collected from the program are helping inform the FDA’s next steps."
