Expanded Access Program stops new enrollment after FDA approval of convalescent plasma use on COVID-19 patients

"While the program was never intended to be a randomized clinical trial, in the course of our work Mayo Clinic and our collaborators observed potential signals of efficacy among a diverse population and chose to share those data," says Dr. Michael Joyner, lead researcher for the Expanded Access Program. "Our hope is that the safety findings and possible efficacy signals could inform the body of knowledge about the use of convalescent plasma to modify the course of COVID-19. We are facilitating additional collaborative trials and scientific study of convalescent plasma."

A mid-August report from the Expanded Access Program, titled “Effect of Convalescent Plasma on Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19: Initial Three-Month Experience,” looked at 35,322 patients, 52.3% which were cared for in the ICU and 27.5% of who were receiving mechanical ventilation at the time of the plasma transfusion.

Study participants included approximately 40% females, 38% Hispanic/Latinos; 19% African American; and 4% Asian patients enrolled in the Expanded Access Program between April 4 and July 4 with or at risk of severe or life-threatening acute COVID-19 respiratory syndrome.