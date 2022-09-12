Expanded high school sports coverage online

For expanded high school sports coverage.
A 17-year-old Onalaska male was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly entering an Onalaska residence Sept. 2 and…
A 19-year-old Holmen man faces multiple drug charges after a July 9 traffic stop.
A Trempealeau man died Monday after being pinned under a vehicle.
La Crosse is the best small college town in Wisconsin and among the best in the country, according to a new ranking from Preply, an online lan…
A 62-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony fifth-offense drunk driving after witnesses ob…
A 54-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually assaulting a child. Lao Xiong faces two felo…
"This is not a low priority for me, just in case anyone is wondering about that at this point," La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said.
An Elroy man and a New Lisbon man have been arrested following an investigation of bar burglaries in Vernon County.
The La Crosse Common Council has passed a ban on conversion therapy for a second time, after redrafting the original in hopes to protect it ag…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
