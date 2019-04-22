The Aquinas high-schooler who was expelled last week after bringing a weapon to school will face juvenile charges of theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds.
Details were slow to emerge last week, but an incident report obtained by the Tribune on Monday brought things into focus, establishing that the 16-year-old had brought a gun to school and had a list of classmates he planned to spare.
The student told officers he had not been serious, that he never intended to shoot anybody.
According to the report:
The student appears to have stolen a handgun from the home of one of his friends, either in mid-February or early April. The friend’s mother told police that the family's guns are either hidden or locked away, and that she had no idea the gun had been stolen.
Classmates said the student talked about bringing a gun to school and mentioned by name the students he planned to target or spare.
Then, two weeks ago, classmates noticed that the student appeared to be carrying a gun at school. One told police that, after school ended on April 12, the student had pulled up his shirt to reveal a handgun tucked in his waistband.
Police were called to the school on April 15, after a different student reported seeing the gun in the student’s backpack.
Officers searched the backpack and the student's locker but did not find a firearm. The gun was later recovered from the student’s home.
In his original message to parents, Aquinas President Ted Knutson said only that there had been “an incident involving one of our students,” and that school administration and police felt it was “being handled appropriately.”
On April 16, the day after the student was removed from school, police said they did not know whether the student had brought a gun to school.
“Later, it was confirmed that he had a weapon on school grounds on the past Friday,” Knutson said in a subsequent letter. “The student involved will be subject to school policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds and for making threats to school safety. The student will not be returning to Aquinas High School.”
Knutson apologized “if our earlier message was not as complete as desired,” adding that the school would re-evaluate how it responds to such incidents.
He said the school wanted to delay any public statements until the investigation had been completed.
