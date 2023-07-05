The River Valley Media Group welcomed Saskia Hatvany as its new full-time visual journalist July 3.

Saskia moved from her hometown of Oakland, California, where she worked as a freelance journalist for several years and graduated from San Francisco State University with a double bachelor’s in journalism and international relations.

Saskia’s coverage of the San Francisco Bay Area spanned the arts, politics and the environment for local publications. In 2019, she covered the recovery efforts of communities following several wildfires in Northern California for the Sacramento Bee.

She also worked as a communications officer for an environmental nonprofit, covering the human health effects of oil spills such as the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon spill.

“We’re really excited to have a talented visual journalist like Saskia join our team,” said River Valley Media Group Executive Editor Todd Krysiak. “Her ability to tell stories through images and videos will benefit readers on both our print and digital platforms.”

Saskia is bilingual in French and English, as she spent part of her childhood in France and attended school there. She has been passionate about photography since she was a little girl.

