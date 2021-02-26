Expert: Don't let fear of needles keep you from getting COVID-19 vaccine

A fear of needles — whether the instrument itself, the sensation of the prick, or the reaction post shot — is not uncommon, and as more individuals become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, experts are encouraging those with a phobia to prepare themselves for the experience.

Jessica Wadium, certified child life specialist for Mayo Clinic Health System, says both youth and adults can struggle mentally and physically with receiving injections, and while older individuals may feel embarrassed, there is no shame in feeling unease.

Adults may have skipped their annual flu shots due to their needle fear, and are perhaps tempted to forgo the COVID-19 vaccine for the same reason. However, the potentially life-saving effects of the vaccine make it imperative to receive.

The coronavirus is overwhelming on multiple levels, Wadium says, bringing a host of emotions and fears. People have been sacrificing socialization, travel and other freedoms for the duration of the pandemic, and Wadium encourages individuals to look at the “big scheme of things,” recognizing all they have overcome and viewing the vaccination as a small action in comparison.

That is not to minimize the very real fears some have, Wadium stresses. Fears shouldn’t be ignored but rather handled in the healthiest and most effective way possible.