Exploring Goose Island's endless recreation opportunities

A cluster of islands crowd the Mississippi River south of La Crosse, creating a network of quiet backwaters, woods and wetlands that shelter wildlife and are ripe for exploration.
The largest of these is Goose Island on which La Crosse County runs a large campground that offers boundless recreation opportunities. Goose Island is a place to get lost in nature, and enjoy being outside with friends and family, all within a short drive of La Crosse.
The camping season at Goose Island begins every year on April 15 and runs through the end of October. There’s lots of space, with over 300 campsites, five reservable picnic shelters, miles of hiking trails, volleyballs courts, and more. This is a place where you can play, fish and hike all day, and then watch the sun set over the majestic Mississippi River bluffs.
“Goose Island is really the flagship park in the county park system,” said La Crosse County Parks Supervisor Paul Lovaas. “And it’s a place where you can do a bit of everything in terms of outdoor recreation.”
For anglers, Goose Island has public boat ramps on the north, west and south side of the island, and three additional areas for launching a canoe. The county rents canoes at the campground store, both for campers and day-use visitors. A special signposted canoe trail will take you on a tour through the intimate sloughs and backwaters that surround the wooded island.
The park truly offers four seasons of recreation opportunities. In the winter, the county grooms trails on the island for skiing, and ice fishing is available on the backwaters.
Goose Island is also popular with birdwatchers who come to see waterfowl, songbirds and raptors. The island is at the heart of the La Crosse District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Visitors also often come across muskrat, mink and deer in the island’s woods.
“What makes Goose Island so special is how visitors can feel lost in nature one minute, and the next be enjoying a picnic or a game of volleyball with family,” Lovaas noted.
The road that connects to Goose Island was recently renovated by the La Crosse County Highway Department and now allows drivers to pull off anywhere along its length to park and fish or simply enjoy the views. Other amenities on the island include a mini golf course and a well-stocked store for campers and the general public.
Goose Island is popular both with La Crosse County residents and visitors from all over the country. Lovaas said the campground sees over 17,000 visitors annually. Being such a short drive from La Crosse, campers can easily visit the city’s restaurants, shops and other amenities as well.
Goose Island is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which leases the area to La Crosse County. The long-standing partnership has resulted in significant investment from the county to benefit visitors to the island.
Goose Island is the most popular among nine parks operated by La Crosse County plus two forests that provide 963 acres of recreational opportunities. The second campground run by La Crosse County is at Veteran’s Memorial Park, right outside West Salem, along the La Crosse River. The park is on a paved biking trail and features a store that’s open in the summer, four picnic shelters and a canoe and boat launches. Neshonoc Swarthout Park and Neshonoc South Park also are run by the county and offer public boat launches on Lake Neshonoc.
Less well known might be the two forests owned by La Crosse County. The Hoeth Forest and the Raymond C. Bice Forest are both located in the town of Farmington in the northeast part of La Crosse County. Both are over 400 acres in size and are set aside as wildlife habitats with hiking trails.
“All our county parks are public lands that are free and open for all to enjoy,” Lovaas said. “We love to see people out and about in our parks, and we encourage everyone to get out there and explore.”
Learn more about La Crosse County’s parks and campgrounds online at lacrossecounty.org/facilities/campgrounds.asp or call the La Crosse County Facilities Department at (608)785-9770.