Exploring Goose Island's endless recreation opportunities

The park truly offers four seasons of recreation opportunities. In the winter, the county grooms trails on the island for skiing, and ice fishing is available on the backwaters.

Goose Island is also popular with birdwatchers who come to see waterfowl, songbirds and raptors. The island is at the heart of the La Crosse District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Visitors also often come across muskrat, mink and deer in the island’s woods.

“What makes Goose Island so special is how visitors can feel lost in nature one minute, and the next be enjoying a picnic or a game of volleyball with family,” Lovaas noted.

The road that connects to Goose Island was recently renovated by the La Crosse County Highway Department and now allows drivers to pull off anywhere along its length to park and fish or simply enjoy the views. Other amenities on the island include a mini golf course and a well-stocked store for campers and the general public.

Goose Island is popular both with La Crosse County residents and visitors from all over the country. Lovaas said the campground sees over 17,000 visitors annually. Being such a short drive from La Crosse, campers can easily visit the city’s restaurants, shops and other amenities as well.