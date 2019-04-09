Try 3 months for $3

Nobody was injured after an explosion and several small fires were reported Monday at the Xcel Energy French Island Generating Station.

Firefighters arrived at 200 Bainbridge St. at 4:50 p.m., where they reported seeing smoke and fire in the garbage processing area. Xcel workers said they heard an explosion, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Several fires were extinguished throughout the facility, and extensive ventilation was required because of the amount of fire and smoke at the facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

