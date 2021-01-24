Extra Effort: Albert Romero of Onalaska overcame obstacles with persistence

“Like me, he looked different than my classmates, and he was facing his own set of obstacles,” said Romero.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School work was still difficult and it was determined Romero had a learning disability. The frustration of not being able to understand and communicate caused Romero to act out and disrupt his classes.

Life got easier in some ways and more difficult in others as he began to be targeted by bullies. He was able to navigate the situations by leaning on his friend.

In middle school, Romero continued to struggle, admitting the pace of the instruction and the focus required to understand the lessons were challenging. However, he believes the persistence he developed in middle school did prepare him for high school.

“My perseverance to learn and to fit in really showed because by eighth grade, my accent was gone and I was in a good position for high school,” said Romero.

In high school, he could leave his past behind and was able to make more friends. He also became involved in sports.

“My senior football year really taught me how to be a leader by being self-aware,” said Romero. “This attribute is paramount for leadership because the better you understand yourself, the more effective you can be in helping others.”