Extra Effort: Albert Romero of Onalaska overcame obstacles with persistence

Onalaska High School senior Albert Romero thinks his life might be like a motion picture.
“My life sometimes feels like a movie because of all the obstacles that I had to overcome, but I believe that if I can do it, others like me can do it, too,” said Romero.
Romero’s “movie” would start when he was 8 and moved from the Dominican Republic to Onalaska.
Not knowing how to speak English, Romero found school very challenging, and then getting bounced from one classroom to another added to his frustration with trying to learn and fit in.
“The moves between small group classrooms and large group classrooms were helpful, but it was very challenging socially as I was never able to connect with a set group of classmates,” said Romero. “It made me feel even more isolated and alone.”
Because of his inconsistent school attendance in his home country combined with the Onalaska School District’s difficulty in acquiring information about his previous education, Romero was initially placed in the second grade.
By the middle of the year, teachers determined he was more advanced than previously thought and moved him to a third-grade classroom. The difficulty of adjusting to a number of new people in a short amount of time was eased when Romero made a friend.
“Like me, he looked different than my classmates, and he was facing his own set of obstacles,” said Romero.
School work was still difficult and it was determined Romero had a learning disability. The frustration of not being able to understand and communicate caused Romero to act out and disrupt his classes.
Life got easier in some ways and more difficult in others as he began to be targeted by bullies. He was able to navigate the situations by leaning on his friend.
In middle school, Romero continued to struggle, admitting the pace of the instruction and the focus required to understand the lessons were challenging. However, he believes the persistence he developed in middle school did prepare him for high school.
“My perseverance to learn and to fit in really showed because by eighth grade, my accent was gone and I was in a good position for high school,” said Romero.
In high school, he could leave his past behind and was able to make more friends. He also became involved in sports.
“My senior football year really taught me how to be a leader by being self-aware,” said Romero. “This attribute is paramount for leadership because the better you understand yourself, the more effective you can be in helping others.”
Through the football program, Romero became more involved in serving his community. Such service projects included the Coulee Region All-Stars Tailgate party at the Omni Center. The party celebrated youth and adults with special needs. He also helped with the Community Thanksgiving Meal held at the Wisconsin National Guard Armory.