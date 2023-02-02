Extra Effort: Aquinas senior finds her voice to succeed in school

In five years Caitlinn Smith hopes to be immersed in travel, "seeing the world and its challenges and what will come from what life has to give."

For now, she is carving her path to that goal, finding her voice, connecting with peers and pushing through academic struggles. Graduation is on the horizon, and Caitlinn will be leaving Aquinas High School with a confidence and amiability that will carry her far.

The road has been, at times, "rocky." As a child, Caitlinn had difficulty keeping up with her class, describing herself as a slow learner.

"Even though a lot of people say I'm dyslexic, I'm not," says Caitlinn. "When it comes to reading and spelling, it just takes me a little bit more time than most people."

Caitlinn left public school to be educated at home by her mother in hopes of catching up, which "definitely helped me improve my education abilities and in general helped me understand academics," says Caitlinn.

In seventh grade, she enrolled at Aquinas and found adjusting to the new style of teaching and learning difficult at first. However, being in a smaller school was also a "game changer," Caitlinn says, making it easier for her to socialize and explore new opportunities. By high school, she had found her groove and the courage to request support.

"The biggest improvement was definitely reaching out and asking for help when I needed it, because I wasn't that comfortable in middle school," Caitlinn says.

Rachel Feehan-Krause, counselor for Aquinas Middle and High schools, witnessed the transformation, noting, "Throughout the past few years, Caitlinn has really come out of her shell socially -- she has developed many positive student relationships which has been so great to see."

Caitlinn has also made strides academically, showing "strength and determination" when the coursework is tough, says Feehan-Krause, who nominated Caitlinn for a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

"Caitlinn is hardworking, thorough and timely," says Feehan-Krause. "Even if it is a subject that may not be her favorite, she takes the time to complete her work and keep her grades up."

Caitlinn has found Jean LeJuene in academic resources to be an ally -- "She was definitely my No. 1 supporter, and still is to this day," Caitlinn says -- and isn't timid to advocate on her own behalf.

"Caitlinn is not afraid to stand up for herself if she feels she is being misunderstood or unheard," says Feehan-Krause. "I think she'd be OK with me saying that she is stubborn -- at times challenging. It has become a very positive characteristic aiding her in her determination."

Feehan-Krause says Caitlinn "is successful wearing many hats," balancing homework with helping care for her younger siblings, volunteering at church and being involved in band all four years of high school.

"She makes time for everything and does a great job ...," says Feehan-Krause. "She pushes on through all of the hard stuff."

In addition to band, Caitlinn has pursued French for the duration of high school and enjoys her anatomy and physiology classes. A creative mind, she is considering attending beauty or culinary school after taking a gap year.

"Both of those things definitely bring out artistic skills," says Caitlinn.

Caitlinn says her Extra Effort nomination "definitely meant a lot" to her family, but her perseverance has made the greatest impression.

"Seeing me improve and growing in academics and still fighting for it and working hard to achieve the goals that I want in life -- I feel like that is the biggest part that made them proud," says Caitlinn.

