Extra Effort: Aquinas senior shows love for family, desire to help others in face of hardship

Faith Kanieski picked her theme with a specific idea in mind.

Actually, a specific song in mind — “marjorie” by Taylor Swift.

As part of the Aquinas High School senior’s studio art class, students had to design 12 pieces around a theme of their choice — in Kanieski’s case, the album “evermore.” That allowed her to work with “marjorie,” Swift’s heartfelt song about her late grandmother.

Kanieski had recently lost her paternal grandmother, and she wanted to make a tribute to someone she called a best friend.

“She just got it in a way that I could never have it with somebody else,” Kanieski said. “She was actually one of the reasons I even became an artist to begin with. She had paints and brushes and canvases that should be nowhere near a 6-year-old.”

Kanieski covered the background of a large canvas with craft supply receipts her grandmother had held on to — a line in “marjorie” goes, “Should have kept every grocery store receipt, cause every scrap of you would be taken from me” — and made sure to include turquoise blue, her grandmother’s favorite color.

The end result was a hand-painted portrait of her grandmother based off a yearbook photo from when she was about 7 years old, and Kanieski gifted it to her father on Christmas.

What started as an assignment had turned into something more. Not only did Kanieski display her passion for art, she showed her love for family and desire to be there for people in their time of need — even when she faces hardship herself.

Those are just a few of the reasons Kanieski is La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award recipient.

“I just think her ability to balance not only her family stuff, she’s getting great grades, she’s working, she’s just such a joy to have,” said Rachel Feehan-Krause, a counselor at Aquinas. “She’s not a kid who creates trouble. She’s always looking out for others. ...

“If you met her, you would — I mean, just in the first few moments — find out that she’s so mature in so many ways, which is unfortunate that she’s had to grow up so quickly. But I keep telling her, ‘You’ve just learned so many skills in your life that you will be successful wherever you are.’”

As Feehan-Krause alluded to, Kanieski tackled challenges from a young age. Her parents separated when she was about 5 years old, and she and her younger sister have mostly lived with their father since. But his work schedule kept him busy, which led to Kanieski’s grandparents becoming go-to babysitters.

“She was like my mom,” Kanieski said of her grandmother. “She did everything for me.”

As she grew older, Kanieski strived to be a similar figure for her younger sister. And she eventually returned the favor of taking care of her grandparents — her grandmother lived through cancer and kidney disease, and her grandfather is blind and an amputee — as they aged.

“I feel like my grandparents taught me nurturing,” Kanieski said. “And then when they needed it, I was able to give them that because they taught me it.”

The passing of her grandmother in April 2021, then, was difficult for the entire family. For Kanieski, it was the third loss of a close friend in less than a year — her dog died in June 2020 and her cat died in October 2020.

“People tell you junior year will be hard, like school-wise, grade-wise,” Kanieski said. “That was not what I was struggling with.”

Still, Kanieski persevered and did what she could to comfort her sister, father and grandfather.

And she continues to guide her sister — even if it’s just helping with homework — and be there for her grandfather for a variety of errands, such as walking him to the nearby barber shop.

“I walk with him, and I tell him everything,” Kanieski said. “Even the tiniest of cracks can make him fall, so I tell him literally everything that is on the street in front of me while I walk.”

She looks out for people outside of her family, too. Kanieski has participated in a meal delivery program, constantly keeps an eye out for her friends and considered going into psychology after graduation so she could help others.

“She actually, at the end (of a recent meeting), was like, ‘Can I just talk to you about a friend? I’m just really concerned about them,’” Feehan-Krause said. “I think it just speaks to her kindness and how she’s always looking out for others.”

Kanieski’s next step is to attend Minneapolis College of Art and Design. While she is a little anxious about being away from her family, she’s excited to pursue her dream of being an artist — a dream that started with her grandmother.

“It’s like it’s in my blood,” Kanieski said. “I just know in my bones that that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

